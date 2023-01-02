What does Jun Chung do? Lydia Ko’s newly wed husband’s profession explored

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has had not only a phenomenal year on the golf course but off of it too.

Ko clean-swept all the titles in 2022 and won the prestigious LPGA Player of the Year award. She is now only two points short of the necessary 27 points to make it into the Hall of Fame. In 2022, Ko also reached the world no. 1 spot for the first time in five years.

Apart from her professional achievements, Ko also crossed a huge personal milestone. On December 30, she married her long-time boyfriend Jun Chung at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, in a beautiful ceremony.

Jun Chung is an Open Innovation Associate for the Hyundai Cradle since February 2022. Before starting to work there, he had interned in UX design, strategy and business development and app development and data science. He had also worked part-time in research analysis. Previously, he was a sergeant in the Republic of Korea air force.

Chung was also a co-ordinator of volunteers at FREAD for a year, where he helped in collecting books and sending them to developing countries for children's education. He graduated from the Claremont McKenna College with a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He also earned an UX certificate from Nielson Norman Group in 2019.

According to The Korean Herald, Chung is apparently the youngest son of Hyundai Card Vice-Chairman Chung Tae-young.

Did Lydia Ko propose to Jun Chung?

Lydia Ko and husband Jun Chung at the CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's unclear how the Lydia Ko and Jun Chung first met but Ko revealed in a press meet after winning the CME Group Tour Championship that she met him in 2021.

She said:

"I first met him (Jun Chung). … it was just before my win in Hawaii."

Various sources have suggested that the two lovebirds were dating for two years before they tied the knot. However, interestingly going against stereotypes, it was Lydia Ko who first proposed to Jun Chung, and in a very special, 'golf-like' manner at that.

She spoke about it on the Henni & Hally: Women with Game podcast.

"I was like why is it that the guy has got to propose. I did it very golf-like. I wrote on golf balls, 'will you marry me'?"

However, that did not deter Jun Chung from proposing her again. He surprised her with his proposal at their engagement photoshoot. She said:

"It was really cool. I didn’t expect it. He was going on about numbers, of how many days we’ve known each other, and things like that. For a second, I was thinking, 'why are you throwing numbers at me?' and then I realized what was going on."

Jun Chung was by the sidelines cheering for Ko when she won her season-ending title. After the big victory, she spoke about how he had changed her life and golf.

"Having met him, I feel like he is introspective in life and my golf."

Certainly, they appear to be a couple made for each other.

