What is LPGA golfer Stephanie Kyriacou’s ethnicity? All you need to know

Stephanie Kyriacou is one of the world's most impressive young stars in recent times. Her rapid development has led her to win the most over-the-top circuits at an astonishing speed.

Kyriacou is of mixed ethnicity. Her father, Nick Kyriacou, is of Greek descent, while her mother, Angele Hakim Kyriacou, was born in Lebanon. The two started a family in Australia, where their two daughters, Stephanie and her sister Eleena, were born.

Nick Kyriacou introduced Stephanie to golf at the age of four. He was also the one who first recognized his daughter's talent and guided her in the initial development of her skills.

Nick's role in Stephanie Kyriacou's career continues to this day. The player even had her father look after her bag in the early stages of her professional career.

A look into Stephanie Kyriacou's amateur career

Kyriacou made a huge impact on Australian amateur golf when it was her turn to play in that category. Between 2017 and 2019, she won five tournaments (the 2017 and 2019 Port Phillip Open Amateur, the 2018 Victorian Women's Amateur, the 2019 Australian Master of the Amateurs and the 2019 Queensland Amateur Championship).

In 2020, Stephanie Kyriacou played in the first Ladies European Tour (LET) event of the season, the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic Bonville. She won the tournament convincingly, eight shots clear of South Korea's Ayean Cho.

Kyriacou's victory was only the tenth by an amateur on the LET since its inception in 1978. It earned the Australian a two-year exemption from the tour. She began her professional career two days later.

A glimpse of Stephanie Kyriacou's professional career

Stephanie Kyriacou (Image via Getty)

Kyriacou quickly adapted to the demands of the LET and had a successful first season. She finished the year with 12 tournaments played, only one missed cut and six top 5 finishes (including three runner-up finishes) to add to her first victory.

By 2021, Kyriacou was an established player on the LET. That year she played 26 events, missed only one cut and finished in 10 top 10s, including her second tour victory, the Big Green Egg Open.

At the end of the season, she attended the LPGA Tour's qualifying school and easily earned her membership for the following season.

In 2022, Kyriacou began her stint on the main world tour, although she did not leave the LET. On the LPGA Tour, she made 13 cuts in 21 starts, with a T7 at the AIG Women's Open as her best result.

During the current season, Kyriacou has continued her upward trajectory. She has made 14 cuts in 18 starts, with two top 10s among her best results.

She also represented Australia at the International Crown this year. There she teamed up with Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp. They finished second after losing to Thailand in the final.