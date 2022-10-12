What did Paige Spiranac say about Elon Musk getting involved in LIV Golf?

Former US golfer Paige Spiranac is one of the most prominent voices in the golfing world. In recent years, she has emerged as a popular social media entity and enjoys a whopping 3.8 million followers on Instagram, surpassing top golfing stars such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Spiranac, who has her own podcast, Playing a Round with Paige Renee, has never shied away from voicing her opinions on current events in golf. From criticizing the changes made in PGA Tour to suggesting a gender-equal golf tournament, she has always been vocal about her thoughts.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Spiranac spoke about the controversial LIV Golf tour, which has been a hot topic in the golfing world for the past few months. The former US golfer had an interesting addition to suggest to the Saudi-backed league. She said:

"I feel like with the Saudi League, they’re trying to make it like the tour 2.0. Instead, do it differently."

She went on to suggest that billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk should be involved with the series. Given that Musk recently purchased social media giant Twitter, Spiranac proposed that LIV Golf and Twitter team up to stream the events. She said:

"How dumb are these people at the top who are just so stuck in their ways that they can’t do anything other than what’s traditional to them?"

She also highlighted that people are tired of old methods and trying something new will only contribute to further growth.

Why did Paige Spiranac retire so soon?

Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Of Golf - Round Two (Image via Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac's decision to retire from the sport at the young age of 23 came as a surprise to everyone, especially since golfers generally have longer shelf lives than most athletes, and golf in itself is comparatively less physically strenuous.

Despite her sparkling amateur career, Spiranac failed to convert that into a successful professional career.

According to Spiranac, her retirement had nothing to do with her physical ability to play the sport, it was more about her mental capacity to handle the pressure. While answering some questions on social media about her retirement, she said:

"For me, it was never physical ability. It was always mental."

While Spiranac will always play an important role when discussing golf, especially if her opinions on the events are considered, she hasn't totally left the sport after retirement. According to the former US golfer, she now plays for "fun," and has noticed her game improve outside of the stress and pressure of international tournaments:

"I think it has gone better now that I just play it for fun. ... That’s why my game is even better than when I was playing pro,"

Clearly, golf wasn't the only talent that Paige Spiranac possessed. After quitting the sport, she successfully built a social media presence and found her niche. Now, she entertains her fans with her unique and fun content creation skills. She also recently published her own calendar.

She is certainly a social media personality to look out for.

