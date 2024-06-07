What is the projected cut line for the 2024 Memorial Tournament?

Adam Hadwin currently leads the 2024 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Golf Village. The Canadian golfer shot -6 and had a lead of two strokes on Day 1 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The Memorial is one of the eight signature events on the PGA Tour with a limited field and a higher prize purse.

However, unlike other signature events, the Memorial Tournament has a cut line after 36 holes. According to the PGA Tour, the top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend in addition to any golfers within 10 strokes of the lead. This rule applies to three signature tournaments -- The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial.

So after Round 1, the projected cut line is at +4, which is also 10 strokes behind the leader, Adam Hadwin. According to data golf, there is a 40.4% chance of +4 cut-line, 27.3% chance of +5, and 20.9% chance of +3. Hence, as of now, 54 golfers will be going through from the field of 73.

The golfers, who make the cut, will receive a share of the $20 million purse, one of the highest on the tour. The winner of this event will receive the maximum share of $4 million and 700 FedExCup points, which is a huge boost going into the season-ending FedExCup playoffs. Hence, all golfers competing this week will try their best to get into the weekend.

All golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Memorial Tournament has 73 golfers in the field, including four sponsor exemptions. The field has top golfers like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and others.

Here's the list of all 73 golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Golf Village this week.

Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay Collin Morikawa Scottie Scheffler Tommy Fleetwood Matt Fitzpatrick Sam Burns Max Homa Keegan Bradley Adam Schenk Russell Henley Sepp Straka Rickie Fowler Lucas Glover Tony Finau Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Brian Harman Sungjae Im Nick Taylor Corey Conners Jordan Spieth Jason Day Emiliano Grillo Taylor Moore Sahith Theegala Chris Kirk Denny McCarthy Justin Rose Andrew Putnam Kurt Kitayama Adam Svensson Harris English J.T. Poston Lee Hodges Seamus Power Cameron Young Eric Cole Byeong Hun An Adam Hadwin Tom Hoge Brendon Todd Cam Davis Patrick Rodgers Hideki Matsuyama Mackenzie Hughes Ludvig Åberg Shane Lowry Matthieu Pavon Justin Thomas Stephan Jaeger Thomas Detry Will Zalatoris Akshay Bhatia Christiaan Bezuidenhout Taylor Pendrith Jackson Koivun Davis Riley Ben Griffin Chris Gotterup Victor Perez Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Peter Malnati Jake Knapp Matt Kuchar Brandt Snedeker Billy Horschel Alex Noren Davis Thompson