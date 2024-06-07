What is the projected cut line for the 2024 Memorial Tournament?

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Jun 07, 2024 14:20 GMT
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Two
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Two

Adam Hadwin currently leads the 2024 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Golf Village. The Canadian golfer shot -6 and had a lead of two strokes on Day 1 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The Memorial is one of the eight signature events on the PGA Tour with a limited field and a higher prize purse.

However, unlike other signature events, the Memorial Tournament has a cut line after 36 holes. According to the PGA Tour, the top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend in addition to any golfers within 10 strokes of the lead. This rule applies to three signature tournaments -- The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial.

So after Round 1, the projected cut line is at +4, which is also 10 strokes behind the leader, Adam Hadwin. According to data golf, there is a 40.4% chance of +4 cut-line, 27.3% chance of +5, and 20.9% chance of +3. Hence, as of now, 54 golfers will be going through from the field of 73.

The golfers, who make the cut, will receive a share of the $20 million purse, one of the highest on the tour. The winner of this event will receive the maximum share of $4 million and 700 FedExCup points, which is a huge boost going into the season-ending FedExCup playoffs. Hence, all golfers competing this week will try their best to get into the weekend.

All golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Memorial Tournament has 73 golfers in the field, including four sponsor exemptions. The field has top golfers like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and others.

Here's the list of all 73 golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Golf Village this week.

  1. Viktor Hovland
  2. Xander Schauffele
  3. Wyndham Clark
  4. Rory McIlroy
  5. Patrick Cantlay
  6. Collin Morikawa
  7. Scottie Scheffler
  8. Tommy Fleetwood
  9. Matt Fitzpatrick
  10. Sam Burns
  11. Max Homa
  12. Keegan Bradley
  13. Adam Schenk
  14. Russell Henley
  15. Sepp Straka
  16. Rickie Fowler
  17. Lucas Glover
  18. Tony Finau
  19. Si Woo Kim
  20. Tom Kim
  21. Brian Harman
  22. Sungjae Im
  23. Nick Taylor
  24. Corey Conners
  25. Jordan Spieth
  26. Jason Day
  27. Emiliano Grillo
  28. Taylor Moore
  29. Sahith Theegala
  30. Chris Kirk
  31. Denny McCarthy
  32. Justin Rose
  33. Andrew Putnam
  34. Kurt Kitayama
  35. Adam Svensson
  36. Harris English
  37. J.T. Poston
  38. Lee Hodges
  39. Seamus Power
  40. Cameron Young
  41. Eric Cole
  42. Byeong Hun An
  43. Adam Hadwin
  44. Tom Hoge
  45. Brendon Todd
  46. Cam Davis
  47. Patrick Rodgers
  48. Hideki Matsuyama
  49. Mackenzie Hughes
  50. Ludvig Åberg
  51. Shane Lowry
  52. Matthieu Pavon
  53. Justin Thomas
  54. Stephan Jaeger
  55. Thomas Detry
  56. Will Zalatoris
  57. Akshay Bhatia
  58. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  59. Taylor Pendrith
  60. Jackson Koivun
  61. Davis Riley
  62. Ben Griffin
  63. Chris Gotterup
  64. Victor Perez
  65. Nick Dunlap
  66. Austin Eckroat
  67. Peter Malnati
  68. Jake Knapp
  69. Matt Kuchar
  70. Brandt Snedeker
  71. Billy Horschel
  72. Alex Noren
  73. Davis Thompson

