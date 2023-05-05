What is the real name of golf sensation Tom Kim?

Tom Kim is a golf sensation who has been making waves in the golf world in recent years. He has become known for his exceptional skill on the course and his friendly demeanor off of it.

But what many people may not know is that Tom Kim is not his real name. In fact, his real name is Joohyong Kim. So why does this golf superstar go by a different name? Let's explore the reasons behind Tom Kim's name change.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

Tom Kim's name change has nothing to do with culture

Tom Kim's decision to adopt a new name for his professional career raises some interesting questions about cultural identity and assimilation.

Some people might wonder why he felt the need to change his name in order to succeed in the Western-dominated world of professional golf. Others might see his decision as a savvy move to make himself more marketable to Western audiences.

In the Golf News Net article, Tom Kim explained that his decision to change his name was not about assimilation or marketing. He said,

"I don't think it's a cultural thing or anything like that. I just wanted to make it easier for people to say my name."

However, it's worth noting that Kim is not the only Asian golfer to have changed his name for the sake of Western audiences. Golfers like K.J. Choi and Y.E. Yang have also adopted more Western-sounding names in order to make it easier for fans and announcers to say their names.

The origin of the name

Tom Kim was born Joohyong Kim in South Korea in 1993. Growing up, he was a talented golfer, and he pursued the sport passionately. As he began to make a name for himself in the golf world, he decided to adopt a new name for his professional career.

According to an article from Golf News Net, Kim chose his new name because it was easier for Westerners to pronounce. In an interview, he said,

"When I was in college, my coach and my friends, called me 'Tom' because they couldn't say Joohyong. It was a little easier for them to call me Tom."

Eventually, he decided to make the name change official.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

Tom Kim's professional career

Tom Kim turned pro in 2016, and he quickly made a name for himself on the golf circuit. He played on the Asian Tour and the Korean Tour, racking up impressive finishes and earning a reputation as a rising star. In 2019, he made his PGA Tour debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 23rd.

Since then, he has continued to make his mark on the golf world. In 2020, Kim won his first professional tournament, the Thailand Open, on the Asian Development Tour. He also earned his PGA Tour card for the first time that year, and he has been competing on the tour ever since.

The Importance of identity in golf

While Tom Kim's decision to change his name may not have been driven by cultural or marketing factors, it does raise important questions about the role of identity in sports. For athletes who come from different cultures and backgrounds, their names can be an important part of their identity. Changing their names for the sake of others' comfort can be a difficult decision to make.

In recent years, there has been a growing movement to celebrate diversity and inclusion in sports. Many athletes are choosing to embrace their cultural heritage and share it with fans around the world. By doing so, they are helping to break down barriers and build bridges between different cultures.

The Masters - Round One

In conclusion, Tom Kim goes by that name for professional purposes. However, his decision to change his name does raise important questions about cultural identity and assimilation in sports.

Kim's success as a golfer has shown that talent and hard work are more important than a name or background. Golf is a sport that values skill and precision, and he has proven that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. His name change has not affected his game or his success, and he continues to be a fan favorite around the world.

Poll : 0 votes