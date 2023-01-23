What’s inside LPGA Hilton Vacations TOC winner Brooke Henderson’s bag?

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson won the LPGA Hilton Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona with a brilliant final round of 70. She finished 16 under par.

Henderson has begun her 2023 season on a fantastic note. The golfer not only won the LPGA season opener but also signed a new deal with golf equipment brand TaylorMade.

Naturally, her winner's bag at the LPGA Hilton Vacations Tournament of Champions was dominated by TaylorMade clubs and equipment. So, let's take a look at what the victor carried to the tournament:

Driver: 9-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus with a TPT 19 HI shaft.

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (TPT 19 F HI shaft), 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (TPT 19 F HI shaft), 18 degrees

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (65-stiff KBS Proto shaft), 22 degrees

Iron: TaylorMade P790 (5-PW; Nippon Modus3 105-Stiff)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (50/54/60-degrees) SB grinds (Nippon Modus 105-Stiff)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider GT Center Shaft

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

"I had the dream start," - Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson received stiff competition from current world No. 2, Nelly Korda. However, her steady and consistent performance paved her way towards the season-opening LPGA title.

Henderson and Korda cut it close as both birdied the second hole and bogeyed the sixth. Brooke Henderson's bogey on the ninth hole turned things in her favor as she clinched the trophy.

She was excited, and it showed as she spoke to the media after the game:

"It is so exciting. I always try to win a couple times each year, so to get one right way out of the gate takes a little bit of pressure off. ... It's exciting to be in contention, and even more exciting to hoist trophies."

Henderson had a difficult end to her 2022 season. A back injury forced her to miss out on the Pelican Women's Championship and had a seventh place finish at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Henderson, however, had a "dream start" to her 2023 season, as she herself described it:

"Obviously, I had the dream start."

Fans are certainly waiting for Henderson to perform even better in the upcoming matches. And she surely will.

