What’s Muni Lily He’s net worth? Exploring the LPGA Tour golfer’s income and more

Muni He (better known as Lily He) is a player with six seasons in professional golf. She started on the Symetra Tour (now Epson Tour) and a year later moved up to the LPGA Tour. Since 2019, she has played steadily on the main world circuit.

Lily He's earnings from her sporting results amount to $460.660,51. This amount includes what she earned from her participation in tournaments on the Epson Tour, the LPGA Tour, and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Lily He began her professional career in December 2017, after playing collegiate golf for the University of Southern California for one season. She played the 2018 season on the Epson Tour where she earned a Prasco Charity Championship victory.

Her Epson Tour season earned her $37,531 with her biggest check being $15,000. Her performance earned her the LPGA Tour card for the following season.

On the LPGA Tour, Lily He has not had extraordinary results, although she has managed to avoid losing her membership. In five years on the world's top tour, Lily has earned $410,956.

Financially speaking, her best season has been 2021, when she earned more than $128,000. Between 2021 and 2023, Lily He has always reported more than $120,000 in season's earnings.

So far, her highest individual paycheck has been $63,355. She earned it by finishing T5 at the 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. This finish is also the best of her LPGA Tour career.

She has also participated in four Ladies European Tour tournaments, earning her $12,173.51. Her best result at this level has been finishing T7 at the 2021 Aramco Team Series Sotogrande.

The above amounts do not include other income she may have, such as advertising and sponsorships.

What has Lily He's sporting career been like?

Lily was born as Muni He in Sichuan China. She emigrated with her parents to Canada and the United States when she was a child. In North America, she completed her training in the sport.

In her amateur years, Lily He won four tournaments. Her time on the Epson Tour included one win and another Top 10 in 24 tournaments (16 cuts passed).

On the LPGA Tour, she has played 85 tournaments with 39 cuts made. Among her best results are three Top 10s, including a T5 at the 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship which is the best result of her career.

During the just concluded 2023 season, Lily played 15 tournaments with 11 cuts cleared and two Top 10s as best results.

In terms of majors, He has participated in seven editions with a T38 at The Evian Championship in 2021 as her best result.