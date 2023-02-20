What is special about the 17th green at Thailand's Amata Spring Golf Course?

Thailand is back on the DP World Tour schedule after a long seven-year absence, and what a comeback it has made! The country has presented one of the most stunning holes in international golf at Amata Spring Golf Course.

The spectacular 17th green has been the talk of the town ever since the recently concluded 2023 Thailand Classic was hosted by Amata Spring Golf Course.

There are many magnificent golf courses in the world and several holes beyond breathtaking, so what is so special about the 17th green at the Amata Spring Golf Course that nobody has been able to stop talking about it?

Well, it is the only floating island green in Asia. It can be accessed by a short boat trip beneath the beautiful Amata Castle. The green sits in the vast lake of Amata Spring, and the putting surface features two distinct tiers. Two elevated tees were in place for the recently concluded 2023 Thailand Classic.

The glorious par three is 40 yards wide and 40 yards long, with underwater pulleys that can be used to either lengthen or shorten it.

So far, the sensational golf course has hosted four Royal Trophy matches between 2006 and 2010 that featured teams from Europe and Asia. It was also the venue for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last year.

"Everyone wants to play here, especially the 17th hole, the island green, it's iconic" - Kiradech Aphibarnrat on the Amata Spring Golf Course

Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Thailand Classic - Day Three (Image via Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Thai golfer Kiradech Aphibarnrat relished his time playing on home soil at the 2023 Thailand Classic. He finished T70.

He was all praise for the 17th green at the Amata Spring Golf Course. He said that everyone wanted to play there.

He spoke about it ahead of the 2023 Thailand Classic, according to the European Tour.

"Amata Spring is one of the best golf courses in Thailand. Everyone wants to play here, especially the 17th hole, the island green, it’s iconic. You just want to be dry, hit it on the green and keep yourself away from the water."

He also had a small tip to give other golfers.

"I have a little tip for all the players this week: the most important thing in Amata Spring is the boat. Because without the boat, you can’t complete the round. Nobody is going to swim over! Keep it on the green, make it simple, make the putt."

17th green (Image via Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

He further guessed how the other DP World Tour players would fare at the golf course.

"This course will have a bunch of birdies, the DP World Tour players are some of the best in the world. We’ll see a lot of birdies this week, but let’s see who takes the trophy and gets the job done."

Well, indeed, there are awe-striking holes at golf courses, and then there is the 17th green at this golf course.

