When Charley Hull picked a Johnny Depp movie as her favorite film of all time

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull has been playing professional golf since she was 17 years old. In a recently resurfaced video, she can be seen talking about her favorite movie of all time, Pirates of the Caribbean, starring Johnny Depp.

During her amateur career, Hull won several events in the U.S. and Great Britain, including the 2011 Welsh Ladies Open Stroke Play Championship. She also claimed the 2011 English Women's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship title in 2011 and the 2012 Harder Hall Invitational. Since turning pro, the Kettering-born golfer has won two LPGA Tour events and has claimed four titles on the European Tour.

When the four-time LET winner was 21, she was featured in a video titled, Things You Didn't Know About Charley Hull on the LET’s YouTube channel (July 30, 2016). In the video, she answered numerous fun questions about her hobbies, likes, and dislikes. When asked what her favorite film was, she said:

“My favorite film would be– I love Pirates of the Caribbean and I have some other ones but I can’t remember them off the top of my head.” [0:45]

The 29-year-old golfer further revealed that she loves salmon because it’s healthy. She also said that if she could have a superpower, she would make one up so she could be tanned all the time.

When asked who her golf idols were, Hull admitted that she has quite a number. However, the names that made it to the top of her list were Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, and Laura Davies.

“I just love fitness”: Charley Hull talks about her hobbies with Mel Reid

Charley Hull was recently featured in a walk-and-talk interview with Mel Reid, where she spoke about having a gym and golf simulator at home. She said:

“I just love fitness, like, it’s my hobby. Like, I just think it’s like, the best thing ever. It’s good for your mind… it’s just like my happy place.”

Take a look at the interview here:

The two-time LPGA Tour winner also expressed her love for golf, saying that she prefers playing golf at home with her friends compared to on tour. She stated that she doesn’t just play for the money, but because it’s her passion and it’s fun.

Charley Hull’s best result on the LPGA Tour this year was at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she finished T4. She finished with a seven-under and won $104,318 for her performance. Her worst performance so far was at the 2025 Chevron Championship, where she finished with four over after the second round and missed the cut.

The LPGA Tour star is competing at the ongoing 2025 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Golf Course and is attempting to claim her first LPGA Tour title of the year.

