When John Daly expressed a desire to watch $170M-worth actor play him in his biopic

American professional golfer John Daly is a five-time PGA Tour winner who has been playing professional golf since 1987. Almost 16 years ago, the California-born golfer revealed that he would like the popular actor Matt Damon to play him in a biopic.

Ad

Daly was born in Carmichael, California, and studied at the University of Arkansas. He joined the PGA Tour in 1987 and the European Tour in 2002. He has also claimed the title in two Major Championships– the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. When he turned 50 in 2016, Daly joined the PGA Tour Champions, making his debut at the Insperity Invitational.

In December 2009, John Daly was interviewed at a news conference in the Hyatt Regency Resort Course, where he was heading to a practice round ahead of the Australian PGA Championship. When asked who would play him in a biopic, he revealed that Damon, who has a net worth of $170 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), would be a good choice.

Ad

Trending

“I just saw Matt Damon, how he swung a golf club, and I thought if I ever made a movie, I want him to be me," Daly said. "The tough part is who would play me at 290 pounds. Now, Kevin James, he's my bud, but he'd be good."

The 58-year-old professional golfer also said that the storyline of his biopic would be focused on life and the “guts of it all.”

Ad

In 2006, John Daly released a book titled My Life In And Out Of The Rough, which dives into details about his career and personal life. In the autobiography, Daly also pens down candid memoirs of his challenges with alcoholism, gambling, and addiction.

How many PGA Tour Champions tournaments has John Daly played this year?

John Daly has teed off in two events on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He competed in the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club, where he finished at T56 with a total score of 71-69-73.

Ad

Notably, Spanish professional golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Hoag Classic with 15-under. Jimenez was closely followed by Stewart Cink and Freddie Jacobson, who tied for T2.

Daly is currently competing at the ongoing 2025 Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club. He carded an 80 on the first day and finished the first round in 76th position.

Last year, John Daly competed in 16 tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions. His best result was a T22 finish in the American Family Insurance Championship. He also competed in the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club and finished at T58. Furthermore, he withdrew from three events– the Chubb Classic, Senior Open, and Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.

The professional golfer also teed off in the 2024 PGA Championship and The Open. However, he withdrew from both events after the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback