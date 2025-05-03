When was the last time Charley Hull won on the LPGA Tour?

The English golfer Charley Hull, who's currently playing her sixth tournament of the year at the ongoing Black Desert Championship in Utah. Hull has had mixed results in the season so far.

Although Hull had a steady start on the LPGA Tour this year, her recent finish at The Chevron Championship, where she failed to make the cut, came as a disappointment. Despite several appearances and close calls across the five Majors, the LPGA star is yet to win at any of them.

Charley Hull at the Black Desert Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

The 29-year-old golfer is looking to revive her game at the Black Desert Championship. Hull shot a two-under par 70 in the first round of the tournament.

The last time the English golfer won on the LPGA tour was in 2022, when she claimed the The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America title with -18 par after the final round. Her first and only other win on the Tour was at the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016, which she won with an impressive 19-under par score of 269.

Hull has also played for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup on seven occasions from 2013 to 2024, of which the European team has lifted the cup in 2013, 2019, 2021, and in 2023, they retained the cup owing to a tie with the U.S. team.

Charley Hull with Leona Maguire at the Solheim Cup 2023 - Source: Getty

Though she's yet to claim a Major title, she has come close to winning them several times. Hull's best finishes at the Chevron Championship and the U.S Open remain T2, in 2016 and 2023, respectively. She finished as the runner-up at the British Open in 2023, after losing to Lilia Vu by six strokes. In 2018, the LPGA star finished in the T6 spot at the PGA Championship. With a tie for the third position, she got her best finish at the 2022 Evian Championship.

Charley Hull's three-year title drought continues, as she's yet to win an event this year. She came close to winning the HSBC Women's Championship, where she finished with a tie for the fourth spot, which is also her best finish so far.

Charley Hull opened up about her struggle with ADHD

Following her ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) diagnosis a few years ago, Charley Hull shared the brave step she took during the battle with the disorder and what helped her through the same.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the English golfer spoke about her decision not to take medications for ADHD. Instead, what helped Hull was a 'regular structure' and a routine that she set for herself, whether she was on or off the golf course.

"I am a little bit rebellious. But that's what it comes across as but I just do me. I kind of cope with things cause obviously with being diagnosed with ADHD this year, I kind of just know my ways to cope with it now and I kind of just know my routines and sometimes I can be kind of cut offish and stuff but it's because I'm putting myself first and I know my triggers and stuff and how to cope. And I just do me."

Charley Hull also explained how she knows her triggers well enough to find a way to cope with them.

