How did Charley Hull perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Black Desert Championship

The 2025 Black Desert Championship is underway at Black Desert Golf Course, and Charley Hull is in the field. Far behind the lead, the English golfer finished her second round with four-under and currently sits at T45.
Hull is considered one of the most popular golfers on the LPGA Tour. She won the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic. She also has four titles on the Ladies European Tour including the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup and the 2019 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.
Charley Hull is attempting to claim her first LPGA Tour title of the year at Black Desert Golf Course, but has not been off to a solid start. On day one, the Kettering-born golfer shot four birdies and an eagle on the ninth hole to card 70.
In her second round at the Black Desert Championship, Hull shot five birdies and three bogeys to card another 70. With four under, she appears to be safe from the projected cut line of three-under.
Here’s a look at Charley Hull’s scorecard from the first and second rounds at the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA):
Round 1
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 2
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 3 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
What is the 2025 Black Desert Championship prize money payout?
Golfers playing in the 2025 Black Desert Championship are competing for a share of the $3 million total prize purse. The winner of the tournament will go home with $450,000 while the runner-up will get $279,144.
Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout for golfers who make the cut at the Black Desert Championship:
- Winner: $450,000
- 2: $279,144
- 3: $202,499
- 4: $156,649
- 5: $126,085
- 6: $103,160
- 7: $86,349
- 8: $75,652
- 9: $68,010
- 10: $61,896
- 11: $57,310
- 12: $53,489
- 13: $50,127
- 14: $47,071
- 15: $44,320
- 16: $41,875
- 17: $39,736
- 18: $37,902
- 19: $36,374
- 20: $35,150
- 21: $33,929
- 22: $32,705
- 23: $31,484
- 24: $30,260
- 25: $29,191
- 26: $28,122
- 27: $27,050
- 28: $25,981
- 29: $24,911
- 30: $23,994
- 31: $23,077
- 32: $22,160
- 33: $21,243
- 34: $20,325
- 35: $19,563
- 36: $18,798
- 37: $18,035
- 38: $17,270
- 39: $16,504
- 40: $15,894
- 41: $15,283
- 42: $14,673
- 43: $14,059
- 44: $13,449
- 45: $12,990
- 46: $12,532
- 47: $12,073
- 48: $11,614
- 49: $11,156
- 50: $10,697
- 51: $10,393
- 52: $10,087
- 53: $9,780
- 54: $9,476
- 55: $9,169
- 56: $8,863
- 57: $8,559
- 58: $8,252
- 59: $7,948
- 60: $7,642
- 61: $7,490
- 62: $7,335
- 63: $7,183
- 64: $7,031
- 65: $6,876
- 66: $6,724
- 67: $6,573
- 68: $6,418
- 69: $6,266
- 70: $6,114