How did Charley Hull perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Black Desert Championship

The 2025 Black Desert Championship is underway at Black Desert Golf Course, and Charley Hull is in the field. Far behind the lead, the English golfer finished her second round with four-under and currently sits at T45.

Ad

Hull is considered one of the most popular golfers on the LPGA Tour. She won the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic. She also has four titles on the Ladies European Tour including the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup and the 2019 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

Charley Hull is attempting to claim her first LPGA Tour title of the year at Black Desert Golf Course, but has not been off to a solid start. On day one, the Kettering-born golfer shot four birdies and an eagle on the ninth hole to card 70.

Ad

Trending

In her second round at the Black Desert Championship, Hull shot five birdies and three bogeys to card another 70. With four under, she appears to be safe from the projected cut line of three-under.

Here’s a look at Charley Hull’s scorecard from the first and second rounds at the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 6

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Ad

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

What is the 2025 Black Desert Championship prize money payout?

Golfers playing in the 2025 Black Desert Championship are competing for a share of the $3 million total prize purse. The winner of the tournament will go home with $450,000 while the runner-up will get $279,144.

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout for golfers who make the cut at the Black Desert Championship:

Winner: $450,000

2: $279,144

3: $202,499

4: $156,649

5: $126,085

6: $103,160

7: $86,349

8: $75,652

9: $68,010

10: $61,896

11: $57,310

12: $53,489

13: $50,127

14: $47,071

15: $44,320

16: $41,875

17: $39,736

18: $37,902

19: $36,374

20: $35,150

21: $33,929

22: $32,705

23: $31,484

24: $30,260

25: $29,191

26: $28,122

27: $27,050

28: $25,981

29: $24,911

30: $23,994

31: $23,077

32: $22,160

33: $21,243

34: $20,325

35: $19,563

36: $18,798

37: $18,035

38: $17,270

39: $16,504

40: $15,894

41: $15,283

42: $14,673

43: $14,059

44: $13,449

45: $12,990

46: $12,532

47: $12,073

48: $11,614

49: $11,156

50: $10,697

51: $10,393

52: $10,087

53: $9,780

54: $9,476

55: $9,169

56: $8,863

57: $8,559

58: $8,252

59: $7,948

60: $7,642

61: $7,490

62: $7,335

63: $7,183

64: $7,031

65: $6,876

66: $6,724

67: $6,573

68: $6,418

69: $6,266

70: $6,114

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More