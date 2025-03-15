Michael Jordan was once banned from entering a golf club in Miami over his fashion choice. The legendary NBA Player was restricted from entering the La Gorce Country Club after he played golf wearing cargo shorts.

Jordan is widely regarded as one of the stars in the NBA and he is one of the most popular athletes in the world. Although he is mostly remembered for his prowess on the basketball courts, Jordan is an avid golfer as well. In 2012, he played 11 holes at the La Gorce Country Club before club personnel stopped him.

Jordan missed one strict rule of the golf club in Miami. He played golf while wearing cargo short pants, which was reportedly not a part of the club's dress code. Reports indicate that officials approached Jordan after he teed off from the 11th hole and asked him to change his attire.

However, Michael Jordan allegedly did not listen to the instructions. This incident caused the six-time NBA Championship winner to get banned from entering the La Gorce Country Club premises. This incident caused massive headlines back in 2012.

As reported by Fortune.com, the La Gorce Country Club requires a massive $1 million joining fee. The club from where Jordan was banned also requires a new joining member to be sponsored by five current members. Shortly after the 2012 incident, Jordan's representative team released a statement (as reported by LA Times):

"Michael Jordan did wear cargo pants. He had been there many times before and had worn cargo pants previously, and had never been made aware that he was violating any dress code."

Talking about the incident, Michael Jordan's representative further said:

"This time, he was made aware of the violation on the 12th hole, and at that point he did refuse to interrupt his game, and return to the clubhouse and change. We were not aware that he is not allowed to return to La Gorce. I guess it's their loss - as MJ is a great golfer, and a great guest."

Michael Jordan’s private golf course in Florida

Reports from the LA Times further indicated that Jordan was made to leave the premises of La Gorce. However, years after the ban, the NBA Legend introduced the world to his own golf course in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Michael Jordan named it Grove XXIII, a subtle reference to his jersey number during his NBA days. Jordan purchased at least 200 acres of land in the Citrus Grove. He contacted Bobby Weed, who owns a golf course designing company, and gave him a contract. Reports suggest that Jordan's wish to Weed regarding the course was specific.

"Build me the best golf course. Build me the best driving range," Jordan said (as reported by Lurer.com)

As per reports, Jordan’s Grove XXIII Golf Course in Florida is now worth $20,000,000. The iconic course features black and red markers for the Chicago Bulls and Carolina Blue tee markers. Prominent golfers like Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Jens Dantorp, Dwight Freeney, and Harold Varner III have played on Jordan's golf course.

