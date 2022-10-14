When did Paige Spiranac get divorced?

Golfer-turned-social media influencer Paige Spiranac is one of the most famous names in golf today. The 29-year-old has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram and 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Known for her bold and vibrant personality, Paige always prefers to keep her personal life private. Her major topics of discussion on social media revolve around golf, where she shares instructional content about the sport.

However, Paige recently made a surprising announcement that provided fans with a glimpse into her love life.

Paige Spiranac is no longer married, reveals on Instagram

The athlete kept her relationship status discreet for quite a while. She married Steven Tinoco in 2018, who is a personal trainer and former minor league baseball player. However, in an Instagram Q/A post in March this year, she explained that she is no longer married to Steven Tinoco.

She said,

"I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married. I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy, it would mean a lot to me.”

While she revealed her separation earlier this year, the actual timeline of when it happened is unclear. Paige barely posted or spoke publicly about her husband. So there is also no way to understand why the couple split up.

Who is Steven Tinoco?

Steven Tinoco came into the limelight after getting married to Paige Spiranac. He is a former baseball player who is now a social media influencer. He played for Long Beach State University, where he was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays. Tinoco played across different minor league baseball teams before settling down as a personal trainer.

Paige considered Tinoco a supportive partner who was very encouraging towards his wife's aspirations. The couple got engaged in 2016 and got married two years later in Dubai.

“I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me," she said, according to New York Post.

Paige Spiranac has focused all her attention on the media industry

Paige Spiranac was born on March 26, 1993, in Colorado, to Dan, a footballer, and Annie, a professional Ballerina. Initially, she practiced gymnastics with a vision of participating at the Olympics. However, she broke her knee cap at age 12, which forced her to shift to golf.

She went on to win five golf tournaments in the junior circuit, which helped her gain a golf scholarship from the University of Arizona. Overall, her best performance was winning the 2016 Cactus Tour. She never earned a card to play on the professional circuit and has not played the sport ever since the 2016 season.

Paige Spiranac has no plans to return to the sport and has fixated on her career in the media industry. She has attained considerable success in the media industry. The former golfer signed with different brands as a brand ambassador, like Parsons Xtreme Golf, 18Birdies, Mizzen + Main and Philip Stein Watches, and PointsBet. Reportedly, she has taken an equity stake in PointsBet and has become a significant shareholder.

In 2020, she launched her podcast, Playing a Round, where she communicates openly about golf and uses it as a platform to speak out against sexism in the sport.

In 2022, Paige Spiranac was named by Maxim as the 's*xiest woman alive' and became the first athlete to attain the no. 1 spot in the Hot 100 list.

