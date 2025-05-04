When Rory McIlroy made his debut at The Masters

Rory McIlroy finally won The Masters in 2025, and his victory will be remembered as one of the greatest in history. The Northern Irishman also won the US Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and the Open Championship in 2014. And his triumph at Augusta helped him win the career Grand Slam.

Only five golfers before him had completed this extraordinary achievement, and fans knew McIlroy had the potential to become the sixth. It took him over a decade to win The Masters and complete this monumental feat.

McIlroy made his Masters debut in 2009 and showcased glimpses of the world-class talent that he possesses. Ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament, SPORTbible Ireland shared a throwback video featuring the golfer's first interview that took place during his debut at the prestigious event.

Regarding Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2009 Masters, here's a detailed look at how he fared:

Round 1 – 72 (Even Par)

Front Nine (36): McIlroy maintained steady play, recording pars on most holes.

McIlroy maintained steady play, recording pars on most holes. Back Nine (36): Continued consistent performance, finishing the round at even par.

Round 2 – 73 (+1)

Front Nine (34): Demonstrated strong play with birdies on holes 3, 4, and 8.

Demonstrated strong play with birdies on holes 3, 4, and 8. Back Nine (39): Faced challenges, including a triple bogey on the 18th hole, concluding the round at +1.

Round 3 – 71 (−1)

Front Nine (35): Showed solid performance with birdies on hole 2 and 8.

Showed solid performance with birdies on hole 2 and 8. Back Nine (36): Maintained form to finish under par for the round.

Round 4 – 70 (−2)

Front Nine (39): Encountered early setbacks with bogeys on holes 3, 6, and 7.

Encountered early setbacks with bogeys on holes 3, 6, and 7. Back Nine (31): Made a remarkable comeback with birdies on holes 11, 13, 15, 16, and 17, showcasing resilience.

How many championships has Rory McIlroy won on the PGA Tour?

Rory McIlroy at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy is a massive name in the world of golf and will go down as one of the greatest players of all time. In total, he has won 29 PGA tournaments in his career. Here's a list of all of them:

2025 Masters: $4,200,000

2025 Players Championship: $4,500,000

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $3,600,000

2024 Wells Fargo Championship: $1,620,000

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry): $1,199,350

2023 Genesis Scottish Open: $1,440,000

2022 CJ Cup: $1,755,000

2022 Tour Championship: $18,000,000

2022 RBC Canadian Open: $1,566,000

2021 CJ Cup: $1,755,000

2021 Wells Fargo Championship: $1,458,000

2019 WGC-HSBC Champions: $1,745,000

2019 Tour Championship: $15,000,000

2019 RBC Canadian Open: $1,368,000

2019 Players Championship: $2,250,000

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational: $1,638,000

2016 Tour Championship: $1,530,000

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship: $1,530,000

2015 Wells Fargo Championship: $1,278,000

2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play: $1,570,000

2014 PGA Championship: $1,800,000

2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: $1,530,000

2014 Open Championship: $1,665,788

2012 BMW Championship: $1,440,000

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship: $1,440,000

2012 PGA Championship: $1,445,000

2012 Honda Classic: $1,026,000

2011 U.S. Open: $1,440,000

2010 Quail Hollow Championship: $1,170,000

