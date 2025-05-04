When Scottie Scheffler made his PGA Tour debut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 11 years ago

Scottie Scheffler is currently teeing up at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, an event where he made his PGA Tour debut.

Even as the final round of this week's tournament is underway, Scheffler remains at the top of the leaderboard with a -23 par score after the third round. The World No.1 is looking to gain his first win of the season at the TPC Craig Ranch.

Scottie Scheffler at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Source: Getty

Incidentally, Scheffler was a high school senior at the time of his PGA Tour debut 11 years ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. In their recent post on X, the PGA Tour shared a video of young Scottie Scheffler during a press conference at the tournament in 2014.

In the video, Scheffler is seen talking about his school and the projects he had pending:

"I mean it's pretty cool. I've still been doing everything that I usually been doing, except going to school the past couple days."

He added that he had his calculus project due and an aquatic science test he had to take the next day.

Scheffler was also asked if he was bothered by his comparison with fellow Texas native Jordan Spieth. He answered:

"It definitely doesn't bother me at all."

"It's been mentioned for a while. I don't mind. It's a pretty good person to be compared to."

He also shared about his interactions with Spieth in the past and during the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler's sister, Callie Scheffler, was his caddie at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, who was also featured in the video. She shared her take on the golfer's overall experience at the event.

How has Scottie Scheffler performed at the CJ Cup in the first three rounds?

At his ninth appearance this year, the 28-year-old is hoping to claim his first victory of 2025. His determination is definitely seen in his game this week as he dominates the leaderboard. With a 10-under par score of 61 in the first round, Scottie Scheffler got a brilliant start at the PGA Tour event. He showcased his skills in round two as he shot an eight-under par 63. In the third round, he shot a five-under par score of 66, and headed into the final round as the table topper.

Another Texas native, Jordan Spieth, who's also struggling with a title drought, is in contention with Scheffler this week. Spieth started his week with a -2 par score, and kept his game steady with -4 par scores in the second and third rounds.

Jordan Spieth at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025- Source: Imagn

The last tournament the two of them were seen in action was at the RBC Heritage. While Scottie Scheffler finished in the T8 position on the leaderboard, Spieth was tied for the 18th position after the final round of the Signature event.

