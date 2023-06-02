When will Davis Riley resume play at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Exploring event leader’s Friday tee times

American professional golfer Davis Riley is having an incredible time at the ongoing Memorial Tournament 2023. He is currently topping the leaderboard and scored 67 in Round 1. He has a lead of one stroke from No.2-ranked Matt Wallace.

The leader will resume round 2 at 8:12 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Jack Nicklaus' designed Muirfield Village Golf Club. He is paired with fellow American golfers Lucas Herbert and Brandt Snedeker.

Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are also having a good time at the Memorial Tournament 2023. They currently stand at T3 and T10 rank, respectively. Both of them will be looking to get their scorecard better on Friday.

Who is Davis Riley, the leader of the Memorial Tournament 2023?

Born on December 17, 1996, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Davis Riley is a 26-year-old American professional golfer, who is currently signed to the PGA Tour. He has his schooling done at Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg.

In his amateur career, he has won the Mississippi state title for four times consecutively. He was also the 2015 All-USA Boys Golf Player of the Year. He was also a member of the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup team of the USA.

Davis Riley turned professional back in 2019 after his team won the 2018 Palmer Cup. He received the Korn Ferry Tour card in 2020 and won the Panama Championship in the same year.

His second professional victory came after he won the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship after defeating Paul Barjon and Taylor Pendrith by a margin of two strokes. Riley had a decent performance on the PGA Tour events in the 2021-22 season.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round (via Getty Images)

Davis Riley's first PGA Tour victory came after he won the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his partner Nick Hardy. He is yet to participate in the Augusta Masters tournament. The American's best major performance was at the 2022 PGA Championship where he finished T13.

What are the tee times of the Memorial Tournament 2023 round 2?

Here are the tee times for round 2 of the Memorial Tournament 2023 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club:

1st tee

7 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens

7:12 am - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim

7:24 am - Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi

7:36 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

7:48 am - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

8:00 am - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

8:12 am - Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

8:24 am - Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

8:36 am - Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

8:48 am - Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluzzi

12:05 pm - Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson

12:17 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, Denny McCarthy

12:29 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

12:41 pm - Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

12:53 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

1:05 pm - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

1:17 pm - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

1:29 pm - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

1:41 pm - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

1:53 pm - Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

10th tee

7:05 am - Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

7:17 am - David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith

7:29 am - Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

7:41 am - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

7:53 am - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

8:05 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

8:17 am - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

8:29 am - Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

8:41 am - Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower

8:53 am - MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:00 pm - Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton

12:12 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery

12:24 pm - Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

12:36 pm - Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

12:48 pm - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

1:00 pm - Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

1:12 pm - Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

1:24 pm - J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

1:36 pm - Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

1:48 pm - Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup

The Saturday tee times will be released after the end of day 2 with a new pairing after the cut is made.

