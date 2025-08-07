Where is the Charley Hull featuring 2025 PIF London Championship being played? A look at the venue

Charley Hull is making her 13th appearance of the season at the Ladies European Tour's next stop, which is the PIF London Championship. The tournament previously being played as a part of the Aramco Team Series, is now named PIF Global Series. The LET event is taking place at the Centurion Golf Club in Hemel Hempstead located in the north-west of London from August 8 to 10.

The par 72 golf course comprises 18 holes spreading across 7,100 yards. The Centurion Golf course offers pleasing views to the players along with real challenge posed by the strategically placed holes and bunkers. The course consists of 80 bunkers and four water hazards altogether making it equally risky and rewarding.

Here are the 18 holes at the Centurion Golf Club:

Hole 1 - Prima Facie - Par 4/5 Hole 2 - Silvestris - Par 3 Hole 3 - Circa - Par 4 Hole 4 - Agenda - Par 5 Hole 5 - Per Se - Par 3 Hole 6 - Nota Bene - Par 4/5 Hole 7 - Pro Forma - Par 4 Hole 8 - Ad Hoc - Par 4 Hole 9 - Phobia - Par 5 Hole 10 - Ad Lib - Par 4 Hole 11 - Bona Fide - Par 3 Hole 12 - Hydro - Par 4 Hole 13 - Alma Mater - Par 5 Hole 14 - Caveat - Par 3 Hole 15 - Maximus - Par 5 Hole 16 - Hyper - Par 4 Hole 17 - Mea Culpa - Par 3 Hole 18 - Ad Infinitum - Par 5

The opening hole offers a great start to the golfers with multiple bunkers and surrounded by tall pines. Hole 12 is a relatively difficult hole with water body in the way of the approach shot. The 18th hole poses challenge in various aspects with hazards in the form of bunkers, water bodies and out of bounds.

Coming to the grass the golf course holds, the greens have bent seed grass to offer a better putting experience throughout. The roughs consist of local fescue grass that offers a links golf experience.

The Simon Gidman-designed golf course will be hosting the PIF Global Series for the fifth year in a row. Irish golfer Leona Macguire claimed the PIF London Championship title last year but will be absent from the field this week.

When Charley Hull cheered for the announcement of PIF Global Series

Charley Hull has won on the Aramco Team Series twice- in 2021 at the New York event and in 2024 at the Riyadh event. When the PIF Global Series was announced, Hull expressed her excitement as she said:

"The new PIF Global Series is another huge moment for the LET, as it continues to grow and offer more opportunities for players to play and win in amazing events around the world."

Charley Hull also hoped that the elevated event series will inspire more youngsters to go into golf globally.

