Where is The Senior Open being played? Exploring the location, venue, and more

The Senior Open is being played at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Wales, United Kingdom. A total of 144 players over the age of 50 have taken the field to compete for a prize purse of $2,850,000.

This is the third time that the Champions Tour event is being played at the Royal Porthcawl. Earlier, in 2014 and 2017, the tournament was held at the venue, and both times Bernhard Langer won the event.

When was Royal Porthcawl Golf Club founded? Exploring the history of The Senior Open venue

Back in 1891, the prestigious golf club was built by a group of Cardiff-based businessmen. In 1895, it moved to the location it is currently at with an addition of nine holes on the golf course. King Edward VII, the United Kingdom's monarch, gave Royal status to the golf club in 1909.

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club has a course length of 7,137 yards and has hosted a number of events over the years. To dig deeper, here are the events that had been played at the venue:

1951 - The Amateur Championship

1964 - Curtis Cup

1965 - The Amateur Championship

1973 - The Amateur Championship

1980 - The Amateur Championship

1988 - The Amateur Championship

1995 - Walker Cup

2002 - The Amateur Championship

2014 - The Senior Open Championship

2016 - The Amateur Championship

2017 - Senior Open Championship

2023 - Senior Open Championship (To be held in August)

Which golfers are playing in The Senior Open 2023?

The Senior Open 2023, held at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Wales, has already started on July 27 and will conclude on July 30. A total of 144 players have participated in the event.

Here is the field of the ongoing Champions Tour event:

Alex Cejka

Padraig Harrington

Vijay Singh

Michael Jonzon

Phillip Archer

Phillip Price

Richard Green

Jerry Kelly

Bernhard Langer

Euan Mcintosh

Steven Alker

Anders Hansen

Y.E. Yang

K.J. Choi

Ken Duke

Tom Gillis

John Kemp

Jeev Milkha Singh

Mario Tiziani

Glen Day

Bradley Dredge

Thongchai Jaidee

Paul Lawrie

Gary Orr

Emanuele Canonica

Joakim Haeggman

Keith Horne

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Simon Khan

Santiago Luna

David McKenzie

Jarmo Sandelin

Darren Clarke

Clark Dennis

Hiroyuki Fujita

Ricardo Gonzalez

Greig Hutcheon

James Kingston

Jean-Francois Remesy

Tim Weinhart

Stuart Appleby

Paul Broadhurst

Michael Campbell

Niclas Fasth

Doug McGuigan

Paul Streeter

Steen Tinning

Andre Bossert

Grant Hamerton

Michael Muehr

Rod Pampling

Tim Petrovic

Notah Begay III

Shane Bertsch

Rob Labritz

Mauricio Molina

Harrison Frazar

Damian Mooney

Timothy O'Neal

Ken Tanigawa

David Branshaw

Roger Chapman

Peter Fowler

Scott Parel

Christian Cevaer

David Gilford

Michele Reale

Colin Montgomerie

Patrik Sjoland

Rich Beem

Jason Bohn

Jose Manuel Carriles

Chris DiMarco

Stephen Dodd

Gary Evans

Philip Golding

Andrew Raitt

Wesley Short Jr

Esteban Toledo

Peter Wilson

Simon P Brown

Jesús Rivas

Todd Sapere

Knud Storgaard

Charlie Wi

David Copsey

Robert Damron

Scott Dunlap

Bob Estes

Keiichiro Fukabori

Thomas Levet

Oyvind Rojahn

Omar Uresti

Chris Williams

Peter Baker

David Shacklady

Gary Wolstenholme

Victor Casado

Paul Eales

Carlos Franco

Chris Hanell

Miguel Angel Martin

Mark McNulty

Brent Paterson

Raymond Russell

Adilson Da silva

Michael Long

Jeff Maggert

Billy Mayfair

Jason Norris

Andrew Oldcorn

John Senden

Harold Wallace

Mike Weir

Arjun Atwal

Russ Cochran

James Crampton

Scott Henderson

Gary Marks

Edward McCormack

Jyoti Randhawa

Carl Suneson

Neil Thompson

Ian Woosnam

Gustavo Acosta

Markus Brier

Joe Lyons

Fraser Mann

Jean Van de Velde

Thomas Gogele

Anthony Kang

Jason Partridge

John Balfanz

Peter O'Malley

José María Olazábal

Stephen Fenn

Russell Humphrey

Peter Martin

Rusty Strawn (a)

Richard Tinworth

Rafa Barcellos

Rafael Benitez

Eamonn O'Connor

Simon Griffiths

More details on The Senior Open 2023 will be updated soon.