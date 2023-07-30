Where is The Senior Open being played? Exploring the location, venue, and more

The Senior Open is being played at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Wales, United Kingdom. A total of 144 players over the age of 50 have taken the field to compete for a prize purse of $2,850,000.
This is the third time that the Champions Tour event is being played at the Royal Porthcawl. Earlier, in 2014 and 2017, the tournament was held at the venue, and both times Bernhard Langer won the event.
When was Royal Porthcawl Golf Club founded? Exploring the history of The Senior Open venue
Back in 1891, the prestigious golf club was built by a group of Cardiff-based businessmen. In 1895, it moved to the location it is currently at with an addition of nine holes on the golf course. King Edward VII, the United Kingdom's monarch, gave Royal status to the golf club in 1909.
Royal Porthcawl Golf Club has a course length of 7,137 yards and has hosted a number of events over the years. To dig deeper, here are the events that had been played at the venue:
- 1951 - The Amateur Championship
- 1964 - Curtis Cup
- 1965 - The Amateur Championship
- 1973 - The Amateur Championship
- 1980 - The Amateur Championship
- 1988 - The Amateur Championship
- 1995 - Walker Cup
- 2002 - The Amateur Championship
- 2014 - The Senior Open Championship
- 2016 - The Amateur Championship
- 2017 - Senior Open Championship
- 2023 - Senior Open Championship (To be held in August)
Which golfers are playing in The Senior Open 2023?
The Senior Open 2023, held at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Wales, has already started on July 27 and will conclude on July 30. A total of 144 players have participated in the event.
Here is the field of the ongoing Champions Tour event:
- Alex Cejka
- Padraig Harrington
- Vijay Singh
- Michael Jonzon
- Phillip Archer
- Phillip Price
- Richard Green
- Jerry Kelly
- Bernhard Langer
- Euan Mcintosh
- Steven Alker
- Anders Hansen
- Y.E. Yang
- K.J. Choi
- Ken Duke
- Tom Gillis
- John Kemp
- Jeev Milkha Singh
- Mario Tiziani
- Glen Day
- Bradley Dredge
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Paul Lawrie
- Gary Orr
- Emanuele Canonica
- Joakim Haeggman
- Keith Horne
- Miguel Angel Jiménez
- Simon Khan
- Santiago Luna
- David McKenzie
- Jarmo Sandelin
- Darren Clarke
- Clark Dennis
- Hiroyuki Fujita
- Ricardo Gonzalez
- Greig Hutcheon
- James Kingston
- Jean-Francois Remesy
- Tim Weinhart
- Stuart Appleby
- Paul Broadhurst
- Michael Campbell
- Niclas Fasth
- Doug McGuigan
- Paul Streeter
- Steen Tinning
- Andre Bossert
- Grant Hamerton
- Michael Muehr
- Rod Pampling
- Tim Petrovic
- Notah Begay III
- Shane Bertsch
- Rob Labritz
- Mauricio Molina
- Harrison Frazar
- Damian Mooney
- Timothy O'Neal
- Ken Tanigawa
- David Branshaw
- Roger Chapman
- Peter Fowler
- Scott Parel
- Christian Cevaer
- David Gilford
- Michele Reale
- Colin Montgomerie
- Patrik Sjoland
- Rich Beem
- Jason Bohn
- Jose Manuel Carriles
- Chris DiMarco
- Stephen Dodd
- Gary Evans
- Philip Golding
- Andrew Raitt
- Wesley Short Jr
- Esteban Toledo
- Peter Wilson
- Simon P Brown
- Jesús Rivas
- Todd Sapere
- Knud Storgaard
- Charlie Wi
- David Copsey
- Robert Damron
- Scott Dunlap
- Bob Estes
- Keiichiro Fukabori
- Thomas Levet
- Oyvind Rojahn
- Omar Uresti
- Chris Williams
- Peter Baker
- David Shacklady
- Gary Wolstenholme
- Victor Casado
- Paul Eales
- Carlos Franco
- Chris Hanell
- Miguel Angel Martin
- Mark McNulty
- Brent Paterson
- Raymond Russell
- Adilson Da silva
- Michael Long
- Jeff Maggert
- Billy Mayfair
- Jason Norris
- Andrew Oldcorn
- John Senden
- Harold Wallace
- Mike Weir
- Arjun Atwal
- Russ Cochran
- James Crampton
- Scott Henderson
- Gary Marks
- Edward McCormack
- Jyoti Randhawa
- Carl Suneson
- Neil Thompson
- Ian Woosnam
- Gustavo Acosta
- Markus Brier
- Joe Lyons
- Fraser Mann
- Jean Van de Velde
- Thomas Gogele
- Anthony Kang
- Jason Partridge
- John Balfanz
- Peter O'Malley
- José María Olazábal
- Stephen Fenn
- Russell Humphrey
- Peter Martin
- Rusty Strawn (a)
- Richard Tinworth
- Rafa Barcellos
- Rafael Benitez
- Eamonn O'Connor
- Simon Griffiths
More details on The Senior Open 2023 will be updated soon.