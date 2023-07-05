Who is Amy Olson's husband? All you need to know about the pregnant golfer's family

Amy Olson is set to participate in her seventh US Women's Open on July 6. But what is more interesting about her is, this time, the golfer will be accompanied by her child... her unborn child.

Yes! the golfer is six months pregnant and is set to play at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. She secured a spot at the event after a blistering performance at Mendota Heights qualifying event at Somerset Country Club. However, before she tees off on Thursday, let's have a look at her family.

Amy was born to Mark and Twyla Anderson on July 10, 1992. After marrying Grant Olson, a Special Teams Coordinator (Linebacker) at North Dakota State, she changed her last name from Anderson to Olson.

Amy Olson's husband Grant Olson's career

Grant Olson was himself an athlete during his college days. Before taking up a Graduate Assistant role in 2015 at Wyoming University team, he was a multiple record holder all-America linebacker at North Dakota State.

In 2017, he joined the Indiana State University team as a linebacker coach. He worked under Curt Mallory and helped the team perform better in the two seasons he was with them.

Finally, in 2019, he returned to North Dakota State University Team as a linebacker coach. He has been associated with the team for the past five years.

"I texted some of the moms on tour" - Amy Olson on how she decided to participate at US Women's Open 2023

Amy Olson, who got to know on January 13, 2023, that she was carrying a child, will be almost 30 weeks pregnant when she plays at the Pebbler Beach Golf links.

The 30-year-old American first had to put on an incredible performance at a qualifying event to secure a spot in the US Women's Open 2023. However, as per an article on LPGA Tour's official website, she shared how she decided to participate in the third major of the women's 2023 season.

Olson revealed that she connected with some mom golfers on the LPGA Tour to enquire about when they stopped playing after getting to know about their pregnancy.

"I was started texting like every mom on Tour going, 'How long did you play? At what point did you stop?' And I was hearing (that the) max is kind of right around 28 to 32 weeks, depending on how you carry, who you are"

Olson emphasized that she calculated the days and figured out that she will be 30 weeks pregnant during the US Women's Open.

"I computed that at the (US Women's Open), I will have just completed 30 weeks. I'm like, okay, it's possible. I'm hearing that it's doable. It’s Pebble (Beach) of all things. So I'm like, 'You know what, let's just go out there and see what happens,'" added Olson.

Amy Olson will tee of at 10:22 am (ET). She is paired with Azahara Munoz and Emma Spitz in the US Women's Open 2023.

