Who is Ashley Perez? Everything we know about Pat Perez’s wife

American golfer Pat Perez was one of the biggest names to defect from the PGA Tour to join the controversial LIV Golf series this year. He is surely a strong personality on the course but in his personal life, he seems to have met his match with wife Ashley Perez.

The two met at a dinner hosted by mutual friend and real estate mogul Nico Santushi in Las Vegas. They got married on New Year's Eve in 2015 and have been enjoying a happy marriage ever since. Pat Perez and Ashley Perez have two children together, Piper and Paxton Perez.

According to reports, Ashley is also a golf fan and can therefore be seen attending many of Pat Perez's tournaments. She has a Pomerian named Cookie and often carries the dog in a small carrying sack.

While her Instagram account is currently private, she has a huge presence on social media with 408k followers. Along with sharing her thoughts, it is reported that she also dispels rumors about her husband through her account.

The happy couple currently live in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"I don’t feel bad for him. Thank god he didn’t kill anyone," - Ashley Perez on Tiger Woods' 2021 car accident

Tiger Woods Injured In Rollover Car Crash (Image via David McNew/Getty Images)

While Pat Perez is no stranger to controversy, it seems like even Ashley Perez doesn't mind stirring the pot. Pat Perez has often found himself in undesirable situations following his outbursts on the golf course. His decision to join LIV Golf this year also created a controversy in the golfing world.

However, Ashley Perez found herself entangled in a mess after she commented about US golfer Tiger Woods' 2021 car crash. He sustained multiple injuries and a severe injury to his right leg due to which, he was out of action for a considerable duration after the accident.

Eventually, Woods was ready to make his return at the Hero World Challenge, but things took a turn for the worse as he had to withdraw from the tournament after another foot injury.

He spoke about where he stood with regards to his injury at a press conference for the Hero World Challenge:

"I can hit golf balls. It’s the walking that just hurts. The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. I mean, that’s physically all I can do … I don’t have much left in this leg, so gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully lightning catches in a bottle, and hopefully I’m up there with a chance to win, and hopefully I remember how to that."

This snippet of the press conference was posted by Golf Balling on their Instagram account. Ashley Perez jumped into the comments to add that driving under the influence was illegal. She also said that she did not feel sorry for Woods at all and was only glad that no one died during the 2021 car crash.

She wrote:

"Literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL. I don’t feel bad for him. Thank god he didn’t kill anyone. See ya."

While Ashley Perez's comment has since been deleted, this is not the first time that she has taken a dig at other golfers. In September, she took a jibe at Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and their significant others, saying that their trip to wine country in Napa looked boring.

Poll : 0 votes