Who is Chiara Noja? Everything you need to know about the teenager who won the Aramco Team Series - Jeddah

The world met a new emerging golf star, Chiara Noja, a 16-year-old high school student, who surprised sports enthusiasts with her victory on the Ladies European Tour at the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah.

In the tournament held on Saturday, Chiara played against her childhood idol, Charley Hull, and registered a victory with a tournament low of 65 in the final round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Despite playing under pressure, Chiara Noja did wonders on the course, played picture-perfect golf, and took home $75,000 in prize money.

Noja is on cloud nine after fruition and has expressed her joy in an interview with the media. She said:

"I don't think it's sunk in quite yet. I think happiness will come later this evening. Before we went out, my Dad showed Charley a picture of me with her as a 10-year-old. It's like a full circle; it's a blessing."

Noja went on to say:

"I've worked hard over a lot of years now to be able to not back out of shots and commit to everything that I do and not be afraid to fail."

She added:

"I have no clue what the plan is next. I can't even begin to fathom it. I'm just going to try and relax tonight. Maybe have a burger and sleep, probably the best night's sleep I'm ever going to get and see how I feel."

Chiara Noja has become the Golf Saudi Ambassador

Chiara Noja became the youngest European golfer to win a professional tour with a marvelous victory on the Aramco Tour. The victory comes with lots of surprises, and with this, Noja has been named the latest Golf Saudi Ambassador, joining Anna Nordqvist, Anne van Dam, and Carlota Ciganda.

Born on March 16, 2006, Chiara Noja began her professional journey in October 2021 with a handicap of +7.4. The impressively amazing golfer received a sponsored invitation to the Dubai Moonlight Classic at the age of 15.

She missed none of the cuts and became the youngest-ever German golfer to qualify for the Ladies European Tour. Noja has two professional victories to her name and has topped the European rankings in the under-14 age group.

Chiara Noja

Born in Berlin, Chiara was introduced to golf when she was merely three. She was raised in England and became a scratch golfer by the time she was 12.

Noja won dozens of championships at a very young age and reached number one in the European rankings in 2019 at the age of 13. She competed at the 2020 Women's Amateur Championship and finished in T9th.

At 14, Chiara Noja made her Ladies European Tour debut, having played at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic. Following the global pandemic, she started playing in the LET (Ladies European Tour) Access Series in 2021, won the 2021 Golf Flanders LETAS trophy in Antwerp, and finished runner-up with a score of 72.

It is pertinent to note that Chiara Noja recorded her maiden win at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June 2021 and made it to the top of the LET Access Series in order of merit. She has also earned a card for the 2023 Ladies European Tour.

