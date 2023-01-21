Who was the last rookie to win a PGA Tour event?

US golfer Aaron Wise may have hit a difficult patch in his golfing career, but he holds immense skills and the potential to bounce bank.

Wise earned his PGA Tour card for 2018 after winning the Air Capital Classic in 2017. In his debut year on the PGA Tour, Aaron Wise displayed his incredible game. He won his first PGA Tour event in his debut season after bagging the title at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

This victory has become momentous over the years, as despite almost five years passing since the win, he is still the last rookie to win a PGA Tour event.

For the unversed, a golfer's rookie season is the year they begin playing on the PGA Tour. With Aaron Wise's phenomenal performance, he won the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award in 2018.

After him, several prominent names such as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Scahufelle, Will Zalatoris, and, most recently, in 2022, Cameron Young won the prestigious award. However, the dream of winning a PGA Tour event in their debut year is still looked upon as an elusive dream.

Can Davis Thompson dethrone Aaron Wise as the last rookie to win a PGA Tour event?

Davis Thompson at The American Express - Round Two (Image via Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

US golfer Davis Thompson looks well on his way to dethroning Aaron Wise as the last rookie to win a PGA Tour event. Thompson is currently competing at The American Express tournament and ended the first day with flying colors.

He has finished Day 1 as the scoreboard leader. He has a two-stroke lead over Spanish golfer Jon Rahm and four other players. Thompson showed his brilliant performance when he hit three birdies and two consecutive eagles in the first three holes. He hit three more birdies in the remaining part.

However, the 23-year-old believes his biggest challenge is to keep his mind from wandering.

Thompson said after the conclusion of the first round:

"Your mind definitely starts to wander a little bit. But I played enough rounds to where I try to teach myself over and over you can't get ahead of yourself."

Certainly, Davis Thompson is soon establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

