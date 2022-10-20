Who is Paige Spiranac's sister Lexie Spiranac?

Former US golfer, Paige Spiranac is a big social media personality, having surpassed golfing legends such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in number of Instagram followers, having amassed a whopping 3.6 million followers.

Although she has retired from professional golf, she had a sparkling career as an amateur. She comes from an athletic family, including her elder sister, Lexie Spiranac. Lexie was also an athlete who received a college athletic scholarship. She competed on Stanford's track and field team.

She was reportedly a part of the 4A State Championship team in 2004 and won the state championship in 5A high jump in 2007. Lexie scored her personal best at the collegiate level in the high jump category by clearing 1.63m.

While both Spiranac sisters grew up in Monument, Colorado, Lexie was born in Chicago, Illinois, while Paige was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. While other personal details regarding Lexie's personal life aren't available, it appears that she is not married.

Lexie is slightly taller than Paige and has blonde hair.

Did Paige Spiranac release her own calendar?

Paige Spiranac at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic - Day One (Image via Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Retired US golfer Paige Spiranac turned to her other passion for content creation after retiring from professional golf. She has been thriving on social media with a huge number of followers and her own podcast, 'Playing a Round with Paige Renee'.

Recently, she released her own calendar. It is Western-themed and, interestingly, she did her own hair and make-up while her mother clicked all the pictures.

She spoke about it to the New York Post:

"I've always wanted to do a calendar for the longest time because I come from a calendar family. It's always something I looked forward to,"

However, she joked that she didn't think her family was going to put up the calendar.

"I don't know if my family is going to hang this calendar up but we will see,"

Her social media post giving a sneak peak into the calendar was well-appreciated by her fans.

