Who is Paul Casey’s caddie Johnny "long socks" Mclaren? All you need to know

John McLaren, for six years before retiring, was Paul Casey’s caddie. He has made a name for himself in the field of golf as a highly skilled and unique caddie. Hailing from England, McLaren launched into caddying more than thirty years ago and has since become a celebrated figure in the sport.

Casey’s back-to-back Valspar Championship wins on the PGA Tour, and a pair of European Tour victories are among McLaren's career highlights. His colorful long socks and his tie-dye Jordan 1s with cartoon socks are tell-tale symbols of his style during games, giving him the moniker Johnny "long socks" McLaren.

However, the story behind his signature long socks is rooted in a traumatic event from his early 20s. McLaren suffered burns on his legs in a fire, and his doctor advised him to cover them to protect them from the sun. McLaren started wearing long socks while playing tennis and continued the practice when he began caddying in the US.

One of McLaren's notable distinctions is being the first legalized caddie for an American player. McLaren's association with Scott Dunlap led to his acquisition of an O-1 visa, which recognizes individuals with extraordinary ability. This visa, which McLaren has used for nearly 20 years, is set to expire soon, and he plans to not renew it any further.

In addition to this, he has also worked with other top golfers, such as Luke Donald, who claimed the number one ranking in world golf rankings and registered significant achievements in both PGA and DP World Tours. The Ryder Cup has featured McLaren as an important member of Team Europe, demonstrating how much experience he brings to each line-up.

Expand Tweet

A closer look at the caddies of Paul Casey

Over time, there have been changes in the lineup of Paul Casey’s caddie. In the 2017 Travelers Championship, Shannon Wallis was chosen by John McLaren as Casey’s interim caddie, an excellent decision that resulted in Casey finishing fifth. Moreover, at the 2022 Genesis Invitational, Wallis had to do it for McLaren. Afterward, Butler, Grillo’s caddie, accompanied Casey to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

While McLaren is a longtime caddie, his availability has been impacted by personal issues. Family obligations made him break from caddying after the Saudi International in February 2022, where he missed out on important milestones such as his children’s birthdays and other significant events in their lives. Because of this situation, Casey turned elsewhere for caddies like Wallis and Butler while McLaren was not around.

Casey's caddie for the year 2024 is currently unknown. It is still rumored that McLaren will serve as Casey's caddie again. However, it is still unclear if he will make a comeback, depending on his mental health and readiness to take up work again within the sport.

McLaren retired because he needed to focus on his mental health and spend more time with his family members. The challenges caused by COVID-19, including travel restrictions for international travel, added to his decision to opt for retirement. Despite his retirement, McLaren and Casey maintain a close relationship, showcasing the mutual respect and camaraderie they have cultivated outside of their professional duties.