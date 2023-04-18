Who are Ryan Gerard and Nicolai Hojgaard? A look at the PGA Tour's latest special temporary members

Ryan Gerard and Nicolai Hojgaard are the latest golfers to join the PGA Tour as special temporary members. This status allows them to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the 2023 season. Let's take a closer look at who these golfers are and what their achievements have been so far.

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Gerard is a 23-year-old golfer from Raleigh, North Carolina. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played for the men's golf team. During his college career, he earned several honors, including being named to the 2020-21 All-ACC Academic Team.

After graduating, Ryan turned professional and began playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. In his first professional tournament, the 2021 Puerto Plata Open, he finished in second place. He went on to play in seven more events on the tour, making the cut in five of them.

Ryan's success on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica earned him a spot in the field for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. He finished in a tie for 12th place, earning him status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2023 season.

In his first two events on the Korn Ferry Tour, Gerard finished in a tie for 16th place at the Savannah Golf Championship and tied for 25th at the Huntsville Championship. These strong showings likely caught the attention of PGA Tour officials, leading to his special temporary membership.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard is a 21-year-old golfer from Denmark. He has already had a successful career in professional golf. He turned professional in 2019 and has been a member of the European Tour since 2020.

Hojgaard has two European Tour victories to his name, both coming in 2020. He won the ISPS Handa UK Championship in August and the Italian Open in October. He also finished in a tie for third place at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open in April 2021.

The impact of special temporary membership on Ryan Gerard and Nicolai Hojgaard's careers

The special temporary membership granted to Ryan Gerard and Nicolai Hojgaard on the PGA Tour could have a significant impact on their careers. This status allows them to compete in unlimited PGA Tour events for the remainder of the 2023 season, giving them the opportunity to gain valuable experience and earn significant prize money.

For Ryan Gerard, this status comes after a strong start to his professional career. The 23-year-old golfer has already shown he has the ability to compete at the professional level, finishing second in his first professional tournament on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. His success on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 likely caught the attention of PGA Tour officials, leading to his special temporary membership.

Hojgaard has shown he has the talent to compete at the highest level of professional golf, but the special temporary membership on the PGA Tour will give him the opportunity to test himself against some of the best golfers in the world on a regular basis. He will also have the chance to earn significant prize money, which could help him climb the world rankings and potentially earn him a spot in major championships.

The impact of this special temporary membership on the careers of Ryan Gerard and Nicolai Hojgaard remains to be seen, but it is clear that this status could be a significant stepping stone for both golfers. It will give them the opportunity to compete at the highest level of professional golf and gain valuable experience that could benefit them in the future.

Final words

In addition to his success on the European Tour, Hojgaard has also represented Denmark in international competitions. He played for Denmark in the 2020 Summer Olympics, finishing in a tie for 41st place.

Hojgaard's special temporary membership on the PGA Tour comes after he competed in the Valero Texas Open in April 2023. He finished in a tie for 35th place, earning him enough FedEx Cup points to secure temporary status.

Ryan Gerard and Nicolai Hojgaard may not be household names yet, but their success in professional golf has earned them special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. Gerard's strong start to his professional career and Hojgaard's two European Tour victories make them players to watch on the PGA Tour in the coming months.

