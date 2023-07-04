Who is Steve Stricker's wife? All you need to know about the PGA Tour Champions golfer's family

Steve Stricker, a 56-year-old American professional golfer, currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions. He has been on a winning spree since joining the tour in 2017. He has won 15 events on the professional senior golf tour to date.

He is not just the only golfer in his family, though. His father-in-law, Dennis Tiziani, is a retired golfer and a professional golf coach, and his brother-in-law, Mario Tiziani, is also a professional golfer who has played on the PGA Tour.

Steve Stricker married Nicki Stricker (previously Tiziani) in 1993 and the couple parents two children; Bobbi and Izzi. Interestingly, his wife is often seen caddying him on the golf course.

Steve and his wife Nicki Stricker with Sanford International Trophy (via Getty Images)

More about Steve Stricker's wife Nicki Stricker?

Nicki Stricker is the daughter of four-time Wisconsin PGA Championship winner Dennis Tiziani. She is married to PGA Tour Champions golfer Steve Stricker and has two daughters.

However, only a few know that Nickie herself was a golfer during her college days. She played golf at the University of Wisconsin. But after getting married to Stricker, she started to caddie for her husband.

Before 1997, She won two tournaments with her husband as a caddie. Nicki Stricker had to take a break from caddying since she gave birth to her first daughter, Bobbi, in 1999.

Nicki Stricker carrying bag of her husband Steve at the 2016 Sony Open In Hawaii (via Getty Images)

After that, Nicki was seen quite a few times caddying for Steve Stricker. In 2015, when Steve's caddie Jimmy Johnson parted ways with the golfer, Nicki returned to carry her husband's bag again on a regular basis. She has won over 10 PGA Tour Champions tournaments carrying the bag for her husband.

Nickie Stricker's brother Mario Tiziani also played on the PGA Tour back in 2008.

A look at Steve Stricker's win on the PGA Tour Champions

After joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2017, Steve's name started to be considered one of the most dominant forces on the professional senior golf tour. In nearly five years of his association with the tour, he has already won 15 tournaments, out of which six are senior major championships.

Here is the list of events Steve Stricker has won on the PGA Tour Champions:

2018 Cologuard Classic

2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic

2018 Sanford International

2019 Regions Tradition (major)

2019 U.S. Senior Open (major)

2021 Chubb Classic

2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship (major)

2022 Regions Tradition (major)

2022 The Ally Challenge

2022 Sanford International

2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship

2023 Regions Tradition (major)

2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (major)

2023 American Family Insurance Championship

As a matter of fact, Stricker has 38 professional wins registered to his name. 12 of the 38 wins came on the PGA Tour. In a two-decade-long career, Stricker could not win a single major, despite having numerous runner-up finishes.

