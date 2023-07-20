Who is Stewart Cink’s wife and caddie, Lisa Cink? Exploring all about the golfer’s cancer survivor spouse

Among the excitement of the Senior PGA Championship, fans were happy to see their favorite players in action, particularly Stewart Cink. He astonished everyone with his outstanding performance. However, an important aspect that has gained notice is the extraordinary support he receives from his wife, Lisa Cink.

Stewart Cink, the PGA Tour star, made his mark in the golfing world when he defeated the legendary Tom Watson in a thrilling four-hole playoff at the 2009 Open Championship. Behind his success is his wife, Lisa Cink, who not only cheers for him from the sidelines but also works as his caddie during professional tournaments.

Stewart and Lisa have an incredible bond, both on and off the course. Lisa's job as his caddie has proven beneficial because she understands his strengths and weaknesses and can successfully advise him during important tournament moments. Their relationship has blossomed, and Stewart has emphasized the lovely benefits of having his wife as his caddie, such as getting continuous words of encouragement during the course of play.

Lisa and Stewart met in high school in Alabama and fell in love. Despite attending different colleges, they quickly realized that their bond was deeper than friendship. Lisa decided to move to Georgia Tech to be with Stewart, and they married at the age of 20 in 1993. They are now the joyful parents of two kids, Connor and Reagan, who have supported their father's golfing career as well. Reagan has even caddied for Stewart at a few events, giving a touching family flavor to his golfing journey.

Lisa Cink's courageous battle and the challenging journey

PGA TOUR Champions @ChampionsTour Stewart Cink getting some putting tips from his caddie/wife Lisa before teeing it up in the first round of the @seniorpgachamp 🫶 pic.twitter.com/QdYdZGbaUS

The couple faced a huge personal setback amid Stewart's blossoming professional career when Lisa was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2016. Stewart had to make difficult decisions, such as withdrawing from the Wells Fargo Championship and ultimately canceling his PGA Tour in 2016 in order to be by Lisa's side throughout her health battle.

Despite the obstacles, Lisa fought cancer with incredible bravery and courage. She became a symbol of strength, inspiring not only Stewart but also many others. Many people have been moved by her triumphant survival tale, and the couple's unwavering love and support for one another has been an inspiration in the golfing world.

Lisa's tale is a testament to the power of love and persistence, as she continues to caddie for Stewart and offer him crucial support. Stewart Cink's golfing journey is undeniably incredible, but it is Lisa's perseverance and fortitude that truly distinguishes their union, demonstrating the extraordinary bond between a husband and wife who have faced hardships together.