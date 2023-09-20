Who will win the 2023 Solheim Cup? Tournament odds explored

With the Solheim Cup teeing off in less than 24 hours, the world of golf is gearing up for an event of the highest caliber. Fans, players and experts all agree that it will be one of the most evenly matched editions in recent memory.

Most of the specialized sites reflect exactly how close the competition will be in their odds analysis. They do this by evaluating a variety of factors such as the quality of both teams, the history of the event, the recent past, the venue where it will be played, etc.

Expand Tweet

Many of these sites, such as Talk Sport and Odds Checker, give the European team a slight edge to win the trophy for the third edition in a row.

Others, such as The Sun, have an almost infallible formula: bet on a draw, bet on the Europeans to win by one point AND bet on the Americans to win by one point.

The truth is that both teams are very evenly matched. The mix of veterans and rookies is very positive on both sides, and both captains have extensive experience in professional golf and the Solheim Cup.

The home field can be a plus for the Europeans. Of the 17 editions of the Solheim Cup prior to 2023, 12 were won by the home team.

Face to face: Teams from America and Europe at the Solheim Cup

There is no doubt that the quality of the players, and how they reflect that in the tournament, is the decisive factor in winning the Solheim Cup. In this respect, both the European and American teams are more than well-equipped.

Expand Tweet

The American team have six players who have won at least one major in their careers. Two of them (Lilia Vu and Allisen Corpuz) have done so in 2023 (twice in Vu's case). The other six members of the team also have winning experience.

On the European team side, two have won majors, Ana Nordqvist and Celine Boutier. But we must not forget that Charley Hull came very close twice this season.

As far as experience in the Solheim Cup is concerned, this is a parameter that clearly favors the Europeans and can be decisive.

Europe has called up three rookies, but its nine veterans have a truly outstanding record in the Solheim Cup with a combined record of 61 wins, 43 losses and 14 draws.

The Americans have five rookies, and their veterans also have quality records in previous editions, but more modest than those of their European counterparts. The seven American veterans have a record of 24 wins, 26 losses and 13 draws.

However, it should not be forgotten that the US rookies include none other than Lilia Vu, Allisen Corpuz and Rose Zhang. As a result, the strengths and weaknesses of both teams are well balanced, which is why the odds are so even.