Why does Charlie Woods always wear a snoopy hat?

Charlie Woods' Snoopy hat became the talk of the town after the star kid teamed up with his illustrious father at the 2022 PNC Championship.

The tournament was successfully organized in December, where former Masters winner Vijay Singh registered his first victory while playing alongside his 21-year-old son, Qass Singh.

Junior Woods, who played in the tournament for the third time, was seen wearing a Snoopy hat. The hat caught a lot of attention after Justin Thomas highlighted it in an after-match interview.

While Charlie Woods was talking about the match and his bonding with his father, Tiger Woods, Thomas, out of the blue, asked the young Woods about his hat.

In response, Charlie said:

"It's the hat that was in my closet and fits the best."

Justin Thomas' father, Mike Thomas, even talked about Charlie's Snoopy hat. He said:

"[Charlie] had a Snoopy hat on, so I called him 'Snoopy' all day."

The Snoopy hat is a reference to the popular comic strip of the same name. The character is the pet of Charlie Brown.

There is no specific reason for the younger Woods to wear a Snoopy hat. It's just that he likes to wear it.

When will Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods team up again?

Charlie Woods is currently playing at the amateur level. He will only turn professional after reaching the age of 18.

Moreover, his father wants him to enjoy his college days and then pursue a professional career, so they are not going to pair up anytime soon in a professional scene. However, the two can come together to play in charity events and the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods played at the PNC Championship in 2020 and missed the chance to clinch the trophy. They once again teamed up for the championship in 2021 and finished second to John Daly and his son, John Daly II. Last year, they finished in eighth place and again missed an opportunity to win the trophy.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods will probably pair up for the PNC Championship in 2023. The tournament is scheduled to take place in December.

Woods developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the Hero World Challenge in December 2022. However, he didn't want to miss an opportunity to play with his 13-year-old son and agreed to compete at the PNC Championship.

He is still struggling with injuries and stated in one of his interviews last month that his focus is on the major tournaments this year. However, Tiger Woods enjoys playing with his son and is expected to pair up with him at the PNC Championship in 2023.

Tiger Woods could also return to play at the 2023 Masters tournament. He has won five Masters tournaments to date and is likely to compete for a sixth. Last year, Woods finished T47 at the major tournament but later withdrew from the British Open in July due to a leg injury.

Poll : 0 votes