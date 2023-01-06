5 Interesting things you likely didn’t know about Charlie Woods

Charlie Woods is not yet a PGA Tour professional and has many years to go before becoming one. Nevertheless, he's one of the most famous names in golf. That's partly due to his father and partly due to being a bit of a prodigy.

Although Charlie has been in the public eye, many fans might not know about him. Here are some fun facts about the teenage golfer.

Fun facts about Charlie Woods you might not have known

5) He's named after Charlie Sifford

Tiger Woods named his son after Charlie Sifford

Charlie Sifford was a golfer that Tiger Woods looked up to. In a 2009 Presidential Medal of Honor speech, the star golfer spoke of his son's namesake:

“I always called him 'Grandpa,' because he was like the grandpa I never had. And I ended up becoming so close with him that I ended up naming my son, Charlie, after him.”

Charlie is a fairly common name, so it could be easy to think that's just the name Woods liked. However, Woods' son's name has a very special meaning.

4) He has his own custom clubs

Charlie Woods has custom irons

Most professional golfers have their own clubs, and a lot of them are custom-made for them. Most teenagers do not. Woods is so good and famous in the world of golf that he has his own custom irons, and they're special to him- Mass has been taken from the toe and heel sections of the irons. As a result, there's less weight on the head.

3) He loves tennis

Tiger and Charlie Woods at the US Open Tennis Championship in 2017

Tiger Woods loves tennis. When he's not on a golf course, he's probably watching tennis and can routinely be found at major tennis matches. His son often accompanies him and has grown to be just as avid a fan as his father.

2) He routinely outdrives his father

Tiger Woods was once known as one of the best drivers in the entire world. Naturally, that strength has waned in his older age and decreasing health, and he can't drive as far as before. Still, it's incredibly impressive that his teenage son can outdrive him on the green. Woods admitted that his son had already surpassed him at the 2022 Hero World Challenge:

“'It's already happened. He hit a drive at Medalist and got me by a yard”.

How much better can Charlie Woods get?

1) He deals with constant mind games from his father

There are different tactics when it comes to parenting and coaching. For Charlie Woods, Tiger fills both roles. Tiger employs tactics his father used to mold him in the hopes that it will mold Charlie the same way:

"It's non-stop, non-stop. It's trying to get him - if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get into his head. It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one else can get in there either. That's what my dad believed. You've got to be willing to take it."

So far, it seems to be working.

