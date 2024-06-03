Will Robert MacIntyre play at the U.S. Open 2024? Eligibility explored

Robert MacIntyre's week at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club came to an eventful end as he won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday (June 2). After the end of four rounds at the event, MacIntyre finished 16-under par to beat Benjamin Griffin and Victor Perez who finished 15-under par and 14-under par, respectively.

Post this amazing victory, many people now wonder whether they will see MacIntyre play at the prestigious U.S. Open. The answer to this question is yes. At the 2024 U.S. Open, Robert MacIntyre will compete with some of the biggest names in golf.

After his victory at the RBC Canadian Open, which also marked his first title on the PGA Tour, MacIntyre gained 500 FedExCup points and 43.79569 OWGR points. This gain saw him move from 74th place to 40th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

You can check out the highlights of MacIntyre's play at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open in the video below:

This ranking ensures that Robert MacIntyre will play at the 2024 U.S. Open since the top 60 golfers will be eligible to play once the Memorial Tournament ends. Apart from gaining rank and entry into the U.S. Open 2024, the Scottish golfer also walked away with a cash prize of $1.6 million.

A look at Robert MacIntyre and other golfers' finishes at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

Scottish professinal golfer Robert MacIntyre during an interview after winning the RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Robert MacIntyre had to fight hard for the win. He beat Benjamin Griffin and Victor Perez by a margin of one and two strokes, respectively. Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim tied for fourth place with an overall score of 13-under par.

Corey Conners, who was playing in his country Canada, finished in sixth place with 12-under par. Conners was closely followed by Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes and Ryan Fox who were tied for seventh place with an overall score of 10-under par.

Chandler Phillips, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen, and Sam Burns tied for the 10th place with 9-under par.

Here is the detailed list of the finishes at the RBC Canadian Open:

Win: Robert MacIntyre, -16

2: Ben Griffin, -15

3: Victor Perez, -14

T4: Tom Kim, -13

T4: Rory McIlroy, -13

6: Corey Conners, -12

T7: Maverick McNealy, -10

T7: Mackenzie Hughes, -10

T7: Ryan Fox, -10

T10: Chandler Phillips, -9

T10: Keith Mitchell, -9

T10: Joel Dahmen, -9

T10: Sam Burns, -9

T14: Beau Hossler, -8

T14: Jacob Bridgeman, -8

T14: Michael Kim, -8

T14: Sam Stevens, -8

T14: Carson Young, -8

T14: Aaron Rai, -8

T14: Andrew Novak, -8

T21: David Skinns, -7

T21: Taylor Pendrith, -7

T21: Tommy Fleetwood, -7