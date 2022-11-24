“You guys are so sweet” - Paige Spiranac responds to fan pushing for Tom Brady to date her

Paige Spiranac has been interested in Tom Brady’s love life for a while now. The golfer-turned-influencer shared her two cents on the NFL star’s recent divorce. Now, the ex-golfer’s fans want to see them together.

A fan recently posted a tweet urging the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers' superstar QB to “call” Paige Spiranac. The tweet that started with “If I were Tom Brady”, went on to call Spiranac “incredibly hot.” Fans also remembered to add that the NFL star loves golf, thus making the two perfect for one another.

The tweet from the fan read:

"If I were Tom Brady, I'd call @PaigeSpiranac. 29, incredibly hot, recently divorced, former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living… And Brady loves to play golf. Now that would be a power couple."

Interestingly, the tweet caught Spiranac’s attention. To the joy of fans, the ex-golfer even gave a kind reply by calling them sweet. The golf influencer, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, thanked her fans for making her day better with the tweet.

Responding to the tweet, Paige Spiranac wrote:

"You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone's day better."

The reply came as a great surprise to many as she didn’t laugh the idea off. Some fans even replied to state that they would be overjoyed if the duo indeed got in touch.

It is pertinent to note that Spiranac herself has been single for a while. Even though the golf model refrains from talking about her romantic relationship, she once revealed that she was divorced. Spiranac, who was married to Steve Tinoco until last March, said that she was “free.”

When Paige Spiranac took jibes at Tom Brady

Paige Spiranac has shown enthusiasm about Tom Brady’s divorce. However, her comments haven’t always been positive. The ex-golfer’s most famous jibe at the NFL Superstar’s love life came back in January when she called Brady's wife the "GOAT" in their relationship.

Spiranac was speaking about Brady and Bundchen's marriage on her podcast Playing a Round with Paige Renee when she said that the situation between them was bad. Dubbing Brady's decision to overturn his retirement as ‘confusing,’ the golf model said that the footballer wasn’t even the GOAT of his own household.

She said:

"It's so bad that Gisele has actually left the house taking the kids, and this is what all the gossip magazines are saying. They are saying that she is frustrated with the fact that he has unretired and is not doing his fatherly duties and that he broke some promises."

Most recently, Spiranac took yet another jibe at Brady over his retirement. Following his return to professional football, the influencer made a comparison between the former Patriots star’s retirement and one of ace golfer Greg Norman’s infamous rounds.

Taking a direct jibe at both athletes, Paige Spiranac tweeted:

“The only thing shorter than Tom Brady’s retirement was Greg Norman’s lead in the 96 Masters.”

Considering that Spiranac has been highly critical of the NFL star, it will be interesting to see if they actually start a conversation in the future.

