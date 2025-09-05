"You'll learn" - When 'cocky' Tiger Woods stood his ground against a 2x Major champ

Over the years, Tiger Woods has received loads of praise for his golfing skills and the accolades he earned. However, there was one time when the legendary golfer was labeled 'cocky' by a two-time major champion. Shortly after he stepped into the professional golf circuit, Woods was interviewed by Curtis Strange. He asked Tiger Woods about what he was looking forward to as a pro golfer. By then, the golfer from Cypress, who was 20 at that time, had won three US Junior Amateur Championships and three US Amateur Championships. It's worth noting that before he sat for this interview, Woods also enjoyed a dashing victory at Pumpkin Ridge against Steve Scott, which was his last amateur event. Tiger Woods was confident as he expressed his ambition to win as a pro:&quot;Two things. I think if I play four solid rounds, we're off to a good start today. If I can do that for three more days, I'll be very happy, and a victory would be awfully nice, too.&quot;Strange did not agree with Tiger Woods' statement. The golfer ended up calling Woods 'cocky':&quot;To me, that comes off as a little cocky or brash, especially talking to the other guys on tour who have been out here for years and have incredible records.&quot;However, Woods stood his ground firmly against Strange. &quot;That's the attitude I've had my entire life, and that's the attitude I will always have. As I always explain to my dad, second sucks, and third's even worse... I want to win. That's just my nature.&quot;However, Strange tried to brush off Tiger Woods' mentality after the matter explained his thoughts on winning. But soon, he admitted that it was a joke. The 2002 U.S. Ryder Cup captain said:&quot;You'll learn. I'm just kidding... I'm sorry I had to say that.&quot;This old clip was shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (originally shared by Skratch) today. Take a look:Following that 1996 interview, Woods went on to secure victories in the professional golf circuit. The latter part of 1996 saw Tiger Woods being named 'PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year' and 'SI Sportsman Of The Year'. April 1997 saw Woods securing a victory in Augusta National at a record-making age of 21 years. In June 1997, Woods made a record with his ascent to the number one spot of the OWGR. Four years after this interview with Strange, Tiger Woods secured victories in back-to-back six PGA Tour events. Popularly referred to by fans as his '2000 era', he year saw Woods winning the US Open with a 15-stroke margin, The Open with an 8-stroke margin and the PGA Championship over Bob May. The legendary golfer has earned 82 PGA Tour titles and bagged 15 major titles to date.Curtis Strange told Tiger Woods that he was 'right'Twenty years after calling Woods 'cocky', Strange, who now competes on the PGA Tour Champions, addressed this viral interview. While talking to Golf Week about the viral 1996 back-and-forth with Woods, Strange admitted to Golf Week that he doesn't regret vouching for second/third-place finishes. The veteran golfer said in 2016:&quot;As far as the comment ('You'll learn') that went semi-viral, I think the world was thinking the same thing I said, for Christ’s sake. In the world of golf, sometimes second doesn’t suck...&quot;However, the two-time US Open champ also revealed that he might have underestimated Tiger Woods. According to Strange's words, he made the following admission while talking to the Cypress Native years later.&quot;I told Tiger years later, ‘I learned. Maybe I was wrong and you were right.&quot;Despite Strange's criticism, Tiger Woods' mindset has been an inspiration to aspiring golfers for years. In an interview, Scottie Scheffler recalled the 2020 Masters when he was paired with the legendary golfer over the last 18 holes. The World's Number one revealed that every shot Woods hit felt like &quot;life or death&quot; even when the latter was not in contention. Scheffler also admitted that this was a great learning experience for him.