5 most dangerous moves performed by Simone Biles

Simone Biles, with seven Olympic golds and 25 World Championships medals, is regarded as the greatest gymnast ever. Reaching such heights comes with difficulties. Biles has overtaken tough tasks throughout her career.

About a year ago, TheThings Celebrity's YouTube channel posted a video of Biles performing dangerous gymnastics moves. From Biles Vault to Biles II, there have been a lot of dangerous moves that Biles has performed in her long career.

Simone Biles' 5 dangerous gymnastics moves

Here are the top 5 dangerous moves performed by Simone Biles -

#1 Biles Vault

Biles into the vaults at the Tokyo Olympics

Biles Vault or the Yurchenko is a challenging enough skill combination that begins with a round-off into a back-hand spring into the vault. Simone Biles takes off like a bird from there. Before landing, she makes a half-turn and two more twists. Because it requires so much strength and dexterity to execute the turns and land securely, this vault has such a high difficulty rating.

#2 Biles Balance beam

Biles performing on the balance beam at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The other Olympic winners are still in awe of Biles' double-double dismount on the balancing beam, which showcases her amazing flipping abilities. Biles performs two flips and two twists at once. Due to the risk inherent with the skill, the judges demoted it when she first executed it at the World Championships in 2019, hoping to deter future gymnasts from attempting it.

#3 Biles II (triple-twisting double-tucked salto backwards)

Biles on uneven bars at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Eight years after London Phillips successfully executed the double layout with a half twist domestically in 2005, Simone Biles performed her brand-new floor exercise move at podium practice for the 2013 U.S. Classic. The maneuver was named after Biles after she was able to successfully perform it at the 2013 World Championships. Trinity Thomas, the third woman to successfully execute the feat, successfully completed the Biles six years later at the 2019 U.S. National Championships.

Biles does this feat by elongating her body and flipping twice in the air. She added a half twist just before landing, making it impossible for her to see where she would land. Biles has a fantastic "air sense," which makes the blind landing no issue, according to her former coach Aimee Boorman.

#4 Mukhina + Full Twisting Double Tuck

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

Biles does two backflips in the air while simultaneously turning three times to execute this move. She needs to be lifted very high in the air to finish all that tumbling in time, and it takes a lot of force. Biles' coach persuaded her to attempt another flip after learning about the strength and lift she can produce on the floor.

#5 The Moors

Biles performed 'The Moors' at the 2019 Gymnastics World Championships

A floor exercise in artistic gymnastics is called 'The Moors.' In the laid-out posture, the gymnast completes a double twisting double back tumbling pass. The move was named after the first gymnast to contest it successfully, that was, Victoria Moors of Canada at a World Championships.

As the sole I-ranked talent in the Code of Points, with only Biles II, rated higher at J, it continues to be one of the most difficult skills to execute on the floor. It is done while laying out something.

What Simone Biles is doing right now

Simone Biles is hoping to unwind after a great career in which she won a total of 32 medals at the Olympics and World Championships. She is presently dating Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, an NFL football player. The couple is frequently seen together, and Biles often attends his football games.

