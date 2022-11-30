"He's one of my biggest supporters" - When Simone Biles opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr

Simone Biles is undoubtedly a champion gymnast, with seven Olympic medals to her name. Bileshas not competed in competitive gymnastics post the Tokyo Olympics. But from a personal perspective, the GOAT gymnast has been having a great time.

She got engaged to Jonathan Owens earlier this year and the two are getting married in 2023. Before Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles dated Stacey Ervin Jr., a retired American professional wrestler, and former amateur gymnast. Biles and Stacey broke up in March 2020.

Speaking to the Olympic channel in 2018, Simone spoke about her then-boyfriend Stacey (at the time of the interview they were dating). The host questioned Biles about how Stacey's support has helped her after everything that's going on around her.

Simone Biles said:

"It means the world. I love him to death and he's one of my biggest supporters as well as my family and it's really good to have him on my side and for him to understand the sport and the training we go through and to have such a big outcome".

The GOAT gymnast said that Stacey's support meant the world to her. She claimed that she loved him to death and Stacey was one of her biggest supporters beside her family. Simone stated it was nice to have the former wrestler on her side.

Biles also said that Stacey understands gymnastics and the training she does for gymnastics. From the interview, we could see how Simone Biles valued the former wrestler's support during their time together.

Simone Biles about her relationship with Stacey Ervin Jr

The host asked Simone, how does a guy first approach her and if she made the first move. The champion gymnast replied:

"OK, so you know how there are two different sides to every story. Mine was I remember telling him that he was cute one year. Then I didn’t hear from him for a year. But you know they always come back around. it’s fine, it’s fine. But he was like, ‘No, I don’t remember that. I just remember this".

The Ohio-born gymnast replied that there are two sides to every story. Simone recalled that she told Stacey that he was cute. Biles claimed she hadn't heard a response from the former wrestler in a year. She said that the boys usually come back.

Simone Biles further continued:

"And then he was like, you know I’m not sure if I am really loving my job. Maybe I wanna coach some kids some on the boys team. Do you have any openings?' I talked to my mom and like yeah, sure, whatever, come down, and then that's kind of when it blossomed".

Biles claimed that the former wrestler admitted to her that he wasn't sure if he was loving his job. Stacey wanted to coach some kids on the boy's team, according to Simone. He asked her if there were any job openings and the champion gymnast consulted with her mom and asked him to come to Houston.

The host asked Biles if Ervin made the first move once he arrived in Houston and Simone Biles replied:

"Um...Kind of. Because when he came down for the job interview, we went out for lunch just to catch up and everything, and then I think we realized there was a little bit of a spark."

Biles said when Ervin came to Houston for his job interview, he and Biles went out for lunch to catch up on everything. She claimed that it was the moment when both of them realized that there was a spark between them.

Though both of them have gone their separate ways now, the interview shows they had some good times together.

