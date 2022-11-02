Who is Simone Biles' ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr?

US gymnast Simone Biles is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time in her sports. With seven Olympic medals, won in Rio and Tokyo - four gold, one silver, and two bronze - she has rightly earned a place in the league of greats.

Fans are always curious to know who their favorite athletes are in a relationship with. While Biles is now happily engaged to NFL star Jonathan Owens, once upon a time she was in a relationship with gymnast turned WWE superstar Stacey Ervin Jr.

Biles and Ervin dated from 2017 to 2020. The pair broke up in March 2020 after nearly three years of dating. The same month, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ervin didn't wish Biles on her birthday while she had unfollowed him on Instagram.

While Simone Biles never explicitly revealed the reasons for the split, she did briefly mention it while talking about major shifts in her life during the COVID-19 lockdown, in the August 2020 cover story for Vogue.

"I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time. That kind of throws your whole balance off. Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts,"

She added that the break-up was for the best.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best."

How did Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr. meet?

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr. started dating in the summer of 2017. The pair met when Biles' grandmother hired Ervin to be a coach at her gym, according to People.

A clip of Ervin cheering for Simone Biles at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, went viral. He was cheering, fist-bumping, and jumping in response to the gymnast's performance more than anyone present in the stadium. He cheered for her during the final challenge as well.

He could be heard saying:

"C’mon, babe. C’mon, C’mon, C’mon! Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!"

He even penned down a heartfelt appreciation on social media for Biles winning the top prize. He wrote:

"MY WOMAN IS A 5x WORLD CHAMPION IN THE ALL-AROUND & I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD. I get hyped every time I watch her do her thing & today was no exception. Congratulation, babe! The whole world is proud of you!"

The former couple never shied away from professing their adoration publicly as even Biles called Ervin the "man of her dreams" to wish him on his 26th birthday. She wrote:

"(S)o many things I love about you. Your energy lights up an entire room. You're a true gentleman and you always put others first! Your mindset, grit, and your passion for greatness. 26 will be a great one! Never stop being you Stacey Ervin Jr. I love you,"

Ervin replied in an equally sweet manner to this lovely message. He responded by saying:

"I appreciate you more each day. Sincerely, you are my angel & inspire me. Thank you for continuing to believe in me, & always being yourself. I love you forever."

Ervin was probably Biles' first boyfriend as she had told Entertainment Tonight in April 2017 that she had never had a boyfriend in her life.

"I have never had a boyfriend in my life. At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date."

Well, although no breakup is ever joyous, both parties have certainly moved on now.

