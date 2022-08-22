“I think it’s one of the most amazing feelings in the world" - When Simone Biles revealed that she wants to embrace motherhood in the 'near future'

Simone Biles shocked many by announcing her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. Considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts in history, Biles pulled out of the competition citing mental health issues. Following this, the decorated American gymnast has taken time off the mat.

Biles has been inactive from competitive gymnastics for nearly a year now. However, the seven-time Olympic medal winner has been busy otherwise. Biles most recently made headlines as she announced her engagement to NFL player Jonathan Owens. The Olympian got her diamond ring on Valentine’s Day.

It is pertinent to note that Simone Biles has been in a relationship with Owens for two years. The duo are reportedly living together and are planning to tie the knot in 2023. While Biles’ Olympic future remains in doubt, the athlete has got her personal life sorted out. Post their engagement, Biles revealed that she plans to be a mother in the near future.

Simone Biles revealed that she had some time to find a balance between her career and other aspects of her life. Further emphasizing her personal vision for the near future, she said that she wants to “be a mom one day” along with a possible return to gymnastics.

Speaking about the idea of starting a family, Biles told TODAY:

“I think kids would be amazing. I think it’s one of the most amazing feelings in the world, what I’ve heard, but I do get that it becomes a job, and it’s hard. And I do work a lot, but I don’t think that will be a problem because I can take some time off. One day in the near future.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Biles has spoken about choosing her personal life over her career. Speaking to Extra TV’s Cheslie Kryst in November 2021, Biles admitted that she wanted to be a girlfriend and a dog mom.

“If I work for 2024, it would definitely just be for me. Get that mindset out there and just lay it on the floor… And then probably wave goodbye to the sport, competing at least! Other than that, there’s so much. I am ready to be like a girlfriend, a daughter, a dog mom.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first began talking through Instagram in March 2020. The athletic couple dated for a few months before moving in together. Having spent the COVID-induced lockdown period in each other’s comfort, Owens proposed to Biles on February 14.

The duo have been open about their relationship ever since its inception. Biles has even gone on record to reveal that she was the first one to make a move. According to Biles, she “slid into his DMs” as she thought he was cute.

Although the couple hasn’t announced a date for the wedding, they are set to tie the knot in 2023. As fans eagerly await the big wedding, the couple continues to engage with snaps from their lives on social media.

It is pertinent to note that Simone Biles was in a long-term relationship with former gymnast Stacey Ervin Junior. However, the Olympian called off the relationship with her then-boyfriend of three years, back in March 2020.

