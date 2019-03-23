×
WWE Rumors: WWE NXT superstar reportedly granted release from company

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.51K   //    23 Mar 2019, 05:43 IST

This is definitely not good news for Triple H
This is definitely not good news for Triple H

What's the story?

According to an initial report from Casey Michael from Squared Circle Sirens, NXT upstart Stacey Ervin Jr. has reportedly asked for his release from WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Former gymnast standout Stacey Ervin Jr. received a tryout with the WWE in May 2018 and was called up to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida along with the likes of Io Shirai, Keith Lee, and Deonna Purrazzo in the class of Performance Center recruits.

The 24-year-old is a former NCAA gymnast and made his WWE in-ring debut later in the very same year on September 21. Ervin Jr. also very recently made his NXT TV debut, teaming up with the very talented Humberto Carrillo, as the high-flying duo faced off against The Street Profits.


The heart of the matter

Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens first reported on Friday night that an NXT superstar has reportedly asked for his release from the WWE and after further confirmation on the report, it was noted that Stacey Ervin Jr. has asked for his release from WWE.

Ervin has asked for the release due to him recently suffering from a concussion scare and after given some time to evaluate the situation, Ervin Jr. has now seemingly made his decision. However, as per a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Stacey is now rather planning on spending some additional time in order to make his eventual and final decision.

Ervin Jr. himself hasn't posted anything wrestling related on Twitter since March 8, however, in a recent tweet, he did mention that he will be sharing some major news and secrets that will help transform thousands of bodies, minds, and energy levels.

What's next?

Stacey Ervin Jr's departure or release is yet to be confirmed by WWE. An official announcement hasn't been made and it will definitely be interesting to note how this story further develops.

We will keep you updated on this!

Soumik Datta
