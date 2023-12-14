“I think this is cool”, “What a mean place” - Luxury cars for Utah University’s basketball players and gymnast’s evokes mixed reactions from fans

There were mixed reactions from fans following Utah University’s Crimson Collective announced a historic deal for its basketball players and gymnasts.

On Wednesday, the non-profit organization expanded the student athletes’ NIL deal by giving them a choice between two luxury cars. The unprecedented drew invited discussions and opinions from fans.

According to Crimson Collective’s latest announcement, members of the University of Utah men’s and women’s basketball teams and gymnasts from its school team will be made to choose between a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition or a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck. It will be a part of their extended NIL deal. Moreover, the lease and insurance costs of the vehicle will be covered by the donors of Crimson Collective. These aspects will be taken care of by them as long as they are part of Utah’s athletics teams.

As soon as the announcement headlines, a section of fans on Reddit provided mixed reactions and also discussed the paraphernalia of the lease.

"Utah is really playing the "LOOK OVER HERE!" game with gymnastics this year to distract from the dumpster fire. I guess enjoy the new car, athletes.

Side note...will the value be considered taxable income or something? I feel like they're going to have to pay some nasty tax bill. And does Amelie not get a car since she's not eligible for NIL? Eesh."

"The cars are leases that they get to keep as long as they’re in Utah. Registration and insurance are paid for. The only thing the athletes have to pay for is gas."

Utah University’s Crimson Collective NIL deal is historic for a definite reason

In October, 85 scholarship student-athletes of Utah University’s football team received brand new Ram Big Horn 1500 trucks.

However, the deal designed for only male athletes of thr Utah University sparked controversy. Fans questioned the NIL policy’s approach towards its female players.

However, the new policy has shown fairness towards both male and female NIL athletes.

In fact, on Wednesday, Nicole Mouskondis of Crimson Collective told SI.com that he felt proud to be supporting female athletes.

“When we began with the Crimson Collective, we envisioned an equitable platform that supports and connects all student-athletes, and particularly our women's teams. This initiative is not just about providing transportation; it's about showing all our student-athletes that their achievements and contributions to the community are equally celebrated, on and off the field,” he said.