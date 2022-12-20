“I wanted to be on the field” – Simone Biles expresses wish to be a cheerleader again

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, always stays in the media. Either it is her gymnastics or it is her social media that makes fans go crazy. She recently attended a legendary Kansas vs. Texans game on December 18. The Houston Texans is the team of her fiance, Jonathan Owens.

The Olympian sent a special tweet to the Texans squad despite the adverse outcome for them.

The Texans did not lose in disgrace. Had they scored seven more points, they would have been able to celebrate their victory. Simone Biles has devotedly supported her fiance's squad. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted on Twitter following the game.

"im an HTC @TexansCheer & I wanted to be on the field"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been dating for a while. They got engaged some months ago and the pair has been seen together at competitions ever since they revealed their romance.

Her relationship with Owens has been endearing and really supportive. The pair helped one another through the highs and lows of their careers. Biles did everything she could to be a supportive partner to the best of her abilities.

When Simone Biles donned the red boots

On September 10, 2017, Simone Biles donned the famous red boots that were manufactured especially for her. She then made her debut at the NRG Stadium in Texas as the first-ever honorary Houston Texans cheerleader.

She made her debut during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the club from her hometown. The celebrated gymnast still received a pair of red boots of her own and a locker among her comrades.

Simone Biles had already worked with the group, so this is not a new relationship. She previously announced one of the team's draft selections in 2016 and made a stunning arrival on the field during the game presentation in 2015. She had a great time playing with the squad on the field.

It all began two years ago when Biles accepted a guest invitation from the Houston Texans. She tweeted a photo of herself with the cheerleaders at the time.

The accomplished gymnast didn't have to hold out for very long before her request was granted. The young woman, who was 20 at the time, took her practice sessions very seriously and did not view them as just an appearance.

According to reports, she practised twice with the Texans cheerleaders and kept in touch with them throughout to make sure she was ready.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen's relationship

During the 2020 epidemic, Biles and Owens connected on social media. Although Biles was a world-class gymnast at the time, her future husband hardly knew her. The NFL player was also sweet to her when she saw him on social media. Conversely, Owens was astounded to discover Biles had a large fan base.

Since they initially met during the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, Biles and Owens were able to spend a lot of time together when they were on leave.

Biles and Owens announced their engagement on February 15 in a series of heartfelt Instagram photos after Valentine's Day. One of them showed the NFL player getting down on one knee in front of the champion gymnast and popping the question while holding a ring in his palm.

