2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Day 1 time, schedule, and more

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is here. The event got underway in Liverpool, England, on Friday.

This is the fourth time the competition is being held in the United Kingdom, after the 1993, 2005, and 2015 editions. The championships will conclude on November 6.

According to the International Gymnastics Federation, around 550 gymnasts from over 75 countries will be part of the competition. The event also finds importance as an Olympics qualifying tournament.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Day 1 schedule

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 action will get underway with the women’s qualifiers. In fact, all the action on Saturday and Sunday is dedicated to women's qualifying. The event will act as the first step for gymnasts to book their spots at the Paris Olympics 2024.

As per the local time (British Summer Time ends on the night of 29 October into 30 October, changing the times listed from UTC/GMT +1 hour on 29 October to UTC/GMT for the remainder of the competition), the events will commence at 19:55.

Here is the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 schedule

Session begins at 19:55 (Opening ceremony precedes competition)

20:00–21:20 Women's Qualification Subdivision 1 (Belgium, USA, apparatus specialist groups 1 and 2)

21:30–22:50 Women's Qualification Subdivision 2 (Romania, Spain, all-around groups 7 and 12)

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 schedule (USA)

All timings are Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Saturday, October 29

Women’s qualifying Day 1 - 03:00 PM onwards

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 schedule (India)

All timings are India Standard Time (IST)

Sunday, October 30

Women’s qualifying Day 1 - 12:30 AM onwards (October 29 in UK)

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Where to watch?

The Championships will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom, and will be available for viewing on the Internationallonal Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel and on Olympics.com.

Meanwhile, fans can also follow the championships in real-time via the event’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook handles.

Apart from this, fans in the UK can tune into host broadcaster BBC for the coverage. Fans in the US can watch the event on NBC and its partner channels. People in Brazil can watch the championships on Globo.

Team USA women headline Day 1 event

As the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 gets underway, all eyes will be on Team USA women on Day 1. The event gets underway on Saturday night with the team fighting for qualification alongside Belgium and the two apparatus specialist groups. Romania and Spain will also make appearances in the opening event.

The US team features floor exercise Olympic champion Jade Carey as well as silver-medal-winning Olympic team member Jordan Chiles.

However, the absence of some big names, including the most successful World Championships gymnast in history, Simone Biles, and Olympic all-round champion Sunisa Lee, means that the US team isn’t the favorite for a runaway victory.

It is pertinent to note that Belgium stand as strong opposition for the US side in the first subdivision. The Olympic uneven bars champion Nina Derwael is among the favorites to make it out of qualifying on Day 1.

