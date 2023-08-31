"I still feel like I have some personal goals"- Simone Biles on the drive that brought her back to gymnastics

Simone Biles has opened up on the reason for returning to gymnastics after taking a break. The gymnast has made a powerful comeback after her two-year hiatus from the sport. Ever since her return, Biles has stunned the world, winning medals back-to-back in championships.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles experienced ‘twisties’ when she was about to perform. The gymnast realized that years of competition pressure had taken a toll on her mental health. Thus, she made the decision to take a break for her mental wellness.

The gymnast at the 2023 U.S. Classic

Finally, after two years, the gymnast made headlines for her impressive comeback at the 2023 US Classic on August 5. She managed to win three gold medals in the floor, balance beam, and all-around routine, and also a bronze medal in uneven bars.

Weeks later, she competed in the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships, scheduled from August 24 to 27. Here too, the 26-year-old impressed fans, securing three gold medals in the floor, balance beam, and all-around routines, and a bronze medal in uneven bars.

Celebrating her performance, reporters asked Simone Biles about the drive that brought her back to gymnastics. To this, she replied:

“I still feel like I have some personal goals, I still feel like I'm capable of doing it and I've kind of proved to myself that I can still go out there and compete to the same level as before,” Simone Biles said.

Simone Biles on her participation in 2024 Paris Olympics

Biles at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Even before Simone Biles made her comeback, the world was eager to know if she would compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, that the gymnast has made a successful comeback at several prestigious championships, fans are supremely excited for Biles to officially announce her participation at the upcoming Olympics.

In an interview with USA Today after her stunning win at the 2023 US Classic, Biles was asked about the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American said she would be taking one step at a time. After competing in the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships, Biles will next appear at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 30 to October 8.

However, while talking about the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles slightly hinted about her presence.

"I think it'll just be different," she said. "We're still dealing with COVID, but not to the capacity. We're going to get to have our family and our friends go, and we'll get to be in the village. So the experience will be so different that we won't be stuck in our thoughts all day."