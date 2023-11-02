“I’ve never looked better!” - Olivia Dunne gets mesmerized by Halloween looks inspired by her

Gymnast and social media sensation, Olivia Dunne was happy to see her acquaintances donning Halloween attires inspired by her iconic looks. One of these costumes was also created by an acquaintance of her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

Influencer Olivia Dunne has built immense stardom for herself in the public eye in recent years. Nicknamed ‘Livvy,” she is not only a famous gymnast but also a social media star with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram. A clear glimpse of her social reach was seen recently when many people carried Dunne's look on Halloween day.

First, Dunne shared an adorable picture posted by Paul Skenes’ acquaintance. It had two children posing as smaller versions of the baseball player and the gymnast. While one dressed as Skenes with a baseball cap and a mustache, the other kid wore an LSU leotard and posed in a gymnastics arch.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Sharing the heartwarming picture on her Instagram story, Dunne wrote"

“OMG” adding a purple heart.

In the following story, Dunne shared a picture of an LSU teenage boy who had donned a gray crop top and topped the look with the gymnast’s signature blonde hair.

Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

The get-up tickled the Sports Illustrated model, as she captioned the photo:

“I’ve never looked better!”

The next look on Dunne’s story was of a young girl who donned a purple LSU tank top along with shorts and blonde hair.

Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Impressed by the fan’s get up, she wrote on her story,

“Did livvy dunne rizz up baby gronk?” Dunne wrote.

Olivia Dunne’s feud with New York Times

Dunne at NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

As Olivia Dunne climbed the ladder of success in 2022, she rose to immense stardom for her glamorous looks and gymnastics skills. Soon, she received the opportunity to attend a telephonic interview with the prestigious New York Times.

However, the experience did not go down as per Dunne’s expectations. When the interview was released by the publication in November 2022, it was titled, “New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: S*x Sells.” Moreover, the writer criticized Olivia Dunne for profiting from her good looks.

Disappointed by the outcome of the interview, Dunne hit back immediately by posting a leotard-clad picture on her Instagram and tagging the New York Times, asking sarcastically, "@Nytimes is this too much?"

In June this year, the gymnast revealed that there was a silver lining for her from all the drama with the New York Times. On the "Full Send Podcast" (h/t Marca), Livvy revealed that her courageous and strong stance against the publication impressed Sports Illustrated to a great extent. It made the magazine approach her as their new swimsuit model.