IN PHOTOS: SI Swimsuit shares the first set of Olivia Dunne's 2024 rookie photos

Sports Illustrated Swimsuits has released the first set of pictures of Olivia Dunne’s 2024 photoshoot with the young gymnast and the magazine collaborating for the second time in Porto and North Portugal. Moreover, as Dunne was invited by SI Swimsuits again, it officially made her its rookie model.

Dunne first collaborated with SI Swimsuits for its January 2023 issue. They worked on a photo shoot in May in Puerto Rico where Livvy posed in a wide array of bikinis at the exotic location.

The pictures undoubtedly made headlines, adding more to Olivia Dunne’s fame. Not only did it promote the gymnast, but also made the world aware of her goodwill projects.

In October, Olivia and SI Swimsuit came together once again. After releasing a trailer of the influencer’s latest photoshoot, they also dropped a couple of her stunning pictures.

The gymnast looked absolutely breathtaking in a white bikini in the pictures posted by the magazine house. In every picture, Dunne marked beautiful poses in different locations.

The magazine house captioned the images as:

"We are in awe of Livvy Dunne's 2024 rookie photos.👙"

Furthermore, it added a quote of Dunne talking about working with SI Swimsuit:

"SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day."

Lastly, it wrote,

"Swipe to see some of Livvy Dunne's first few SI Swimsuit 2024 images from her rookie shoot in Porto and North Portugal. ✨"

Olivia Dunne’s attitude led to her selection for SI Swimsuit

Dunne at Motorola Launches New razr+ with Kim Petras and Cirque du Soleil

In 2022, Olivia Dunne turned up for a telephonic interview with the New York Times which, according to the gymnast, did not go well. During her recent podcast interview with Full Send Podcast, Dunne revealed some sexist remarks that the news publication made at her.

She opened up that the publication described her as a petite young blonde, something that hugely offended her, and published a column on her with the title, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells."

Although the New York Times interview was a flop for Dunne, it opened her path to SI Swimsuit. During her podcast interview, she revealed the magazine house was highly impressed with how she took a stand for herself.

Dunne told in the podcast interview:

"I guess it caught Sports Illustrated’s attention and then they were like, ‘We loved that you clapped back at The New York Times since they’re so major," she said.