Jordan Chiles lauds UCLA gymnastics on win over Washington

Jordan Chiles applauded her team, the UCLA Bruins' performance after they clinched a clinical victory against Washington with a score of 197.825-196.300. The team registered season-best performances in all disciplines as they ended with strong marks of 49.5 in balance beam and 49.625 in floor exercise.

Sophomore Selena Harris clinched the all-around, securing 39.625, and also won the bars with a 9.9. In the vault and floor exercise events, Chae Campbell was the best performer for the Bruins as she scored 9.95. But, junior Brooklyn Moors matched Campbell’s score in the floor event.

In the balance beam, junior Emma Malabuyo had the best score with a total of 9.95. Katelyn Rosen, who made her first appearance in the all-around event, finished third with a total of 39.250.

Three-time World Championships medalist Chiles uploaded a story on her Instagram (IG) handle as she praised the Bruins’ performance in their home, stating:

“Now that’s how we do it bruins!!!”

Jordan Chiles supports UCLA Bruins (Image via Instagram)

Chiles committed to the UCLA Bruins women's gymnastics team by signing her National Letter of Intent in Nov. 2018. However, she postponed joining until after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and planned to start in the 2020-2021 academic year.

On Jan. 17, 2022, she made her NCAA debut in a meet against Iowa and Minnesota. Against Utah, Chiles went on to score her first collegiate perfect ten in the floor exercise event on Feb. 4. She also clinched the all-around, scoring 39.700, which led to her being named the Pac-12 freshman of the week.

Representing UCLA, Jordan Chiles became a three-time NCAA medalist as she clinched two gold medals in the uneven bars and floor exercise, and a silver in the all-around event at the NCAA’s 2023 season.

However, she won’t be a part of the 2024 season as she wants to focus on being a part of the U.S. Olympic team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles was named the flag-bearer of the U.S. at the Pan American Games 2023

Jordan Chiles during the women's team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles was announced as the flag-bearer of the U.S. at the Pan American Games 2023, held from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5, 2023. Accompanied by Vincent Hancock, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in skeet shooting, she led a huge 600-member contingent during the opening ceremony of the continental event.

She was elated after being named the flag-bearer and quoted:

"I'm overwhelmed and honored. It means everything to me to walk as @teamusa’s flag bearer in the #Santiago2023 Opening Ceremony."

The event saw Jordan Chiles ending her campaign with three medals - a gold in the team event, a silver in vault and a bronze in the all-around event. The gymnast has been an integral member of the U.S. Women's gymnastics team since 2013.