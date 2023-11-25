“Lots to be thankful for” - Olivia Dunne expresses gratitude to her loved ones on Thanksgiving Day

Gymnast Olivia Dunne expressed her gratefulness to her loved ones on the occasion of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 23. The LSU athlete shared images of her parents, friends, and boyfriend Paul Skenes, and added a small note for them.

Olivia Dunne, 21, is a supremely famous social media influencer and also a proud member of the LSU senior gymnastics team. She is currently one of the highest-paid college athletes with a net worth of $3.3 million. Being a popular personality, Dunne frequently shares her daily life on her social media which highly interests her fans.

The gymnast recently shared a picture of her loved ones on Thanksgiving. She created a collage with pictures of her LSU senior team gymnasts, her parents, and her sister, Julz Dunne. Dunne also added an image of her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and her pet dog that Livvy recently brought with her baseball boyfriend.

Along with putting these images on her Instagram story, she added a caption expressing her thankfulness, writing:

“Lots to be thankful for”

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

This year has been quite special for Olivia Dunne as she made headlines for her romance with Pittsburgh Pirates baseballer Paul Skenes. Although she never officially revealed her relationship, fans speculated about it in June. The gymnast was wearing Skenes’s jersey at the College World Series.

In August, Paul Skenes confirmed his relationship with Dunne during an interview with Post Gazette.

Olivia Dunne comments on living the last year of her university life

Olivia Dunne joined LSU University in 2020 and became a part of the LSU Tigers Gymnastics team the same year. Over the years, the gymnast completed four college meets popularizing her name as a renowned gymnast.

Dunne will be saying goodbye to her gymnastics career at LSU in 2024. She expressed her feelings about it in her TikTok video in August.

She posted a video of herself performing gymnastics routines from her childhood which transitions to her performing routines while competing for the LSU Tigers.

The gymnast captioned it:

"I can't believe this is my last year ever #foryou #lsu #gymnastics"

In a recent interview with Elle, Dune revealed that after college she won’t continue as a gymnast.

“I know it’s coming to an end, so I’m trying to take in every single last memory I can, but I’m also excited to see what the future holds,” she said.

Dunne is planning to move to Malibu, New York City, or Florida after graduation. She would be focusing on her life as an influencer.