Nastia Liukin Cup 2024: Full list of athletes competing ft. Avery Neff & Ella Kate Parker

The Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville. The gymnasts have been selected to compete at the tournament after qualifying through the Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 series.

This series kicked off with the Brestyan’s Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, and will end with the Kentucky Winter Classic from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25. One junior and one senior competitor were included to compete at the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 from each meeting of the series.

The national competition featuring Level 10 artistic gymnasts will see a total of 44 athletes vying for the top positions. In the junior qualifiers, Paige Alexander, and Ella Kate Parker are a few to watch out for.

Some of the prominent names competing at the tournament in the senior category are defending champion Avery Neff, the 2022 junior champion Kamila Pawlak, and Mackenzie Estep.

The tournament is named after the four-time World champion and Beijing Olympics all-around gold medalist Nastia Liukin, who hosts the competition in partnership with USA Gymnastics. The earnings from the annual event will be donated to a charity fund managed by the National Gymnastics Foundation.

Initially known as the Nastia Liukin Supergirl Cup, the first edition took place on March 5, 2010, at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass, with 36 athletes being involved. The tournament provides junior Olympic gymnasts with a competitive platform designed to act as a debut for pre-elite athletes at the national level.

When and where to watch the event?

The Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the USA Gymnastics at 12 pm (Eastern time). One can avail the telecast of the podium training of all groups through FlipNow.tv, with an annual or pay-per-view subscription.

Gymnasts participating at the Nastia Liukin Cup 2024

Nastia Liukin poses with competitors after the tournament at Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The senior athletes who are participating in the tournament are:

Nina Symone Ballou

Allison Cucci

Sophia Diaz

Mackenzie Estep

Rylee Guevara

Madison Gustitus

Zoe Johnson

Avery King

Elizabeth Leary

Elle Mueller

Ella Murphy

Avery Neff

Kamila Pawlak

Lily Pederson

Autumn Reigngold

Addison Sarisky

Kelsey Slade

Jahzara Ranger

Lisa Seibert

Gabby Van Frayen

Lundyn Vandertoolen

The junior athletes who are participating in the tournament are:

Paige Alexander

Camila Betancourt

Caylee Cain

Keria Cameron

Olivia Choi

Maxine Cometa

Ella Fine

Ariana Frechette

Emerson Goa

Jordyn Johnson

Raeya Lincoln

Julia Nehmer

Ella Kate Parker

Amia Pugh-Banks

Morgan Reihl

Quinlyn Rollins

Camryn Shepard

Kylie Smith

Madison Snyder

Sutton Strasser

Imani White