Nastia Liukin Cup 2024: Full list of athletes competing ft. Avery Neff & Ella Kate Parker

The Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville. The gymnasts have been selected to compete at the tournament after qualifying through the Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 series.
This series kicked off with the Brestyan’s Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, and will end with the Kentucky Winter Classic from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25. One junior and one senior competitor were included to compete at the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 from each meeting of the series.
The national competition featuring Level 10 artistic gymnasts will see a total of 44 athletes vying for the top positions. In the junior qualifiers, Paige Alexander, and Ella Kate Parker are a few to watch out for.
Some of the prominent names competing at the tournament in the senior category are defending champion Avery Neff, the 2022 junior champion Kamila Pawlak, and Mackenzie Estep.
The tournament is named after the four-time World champion and Beijing Olympics all-around gold medalist Nastia Liukin, who hosts the competition in partnership with USA Gymnastics. The earnings from the annual event will be donated to a charity fund managed by the National Gymnastics Foundation.
Initially known as the Nastia Liukin Supergirl Cup, the first edition took place on March 5, 2010, at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass, with 36 athletes being involved. The tournament provides junior Olympic gymnasts with a competitive platform designed to act as a debut for pre-elite athletes at the national level.
When and where to watch the event?
The Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the USA Gymnastics at 12 pm (Eastern time). One can avail the telecast of the podium training of all groups through FlipNow.tv, with an annual or pay-per-view subscription.
Gymnasts participating at the Nastia Liukin Cup 2024
The senior athletes who are participating in the tournament are:
- Nina Symone Ballou
- Allison Cucci
- Sophia Diaz
- Mackenzie Estep
- Rylee Guevara
- Madison Gustitus
- Zoe Johnson
- Avery King
- Elizabeth Leary
- Elle Mueller
- Ella Murphy
- Avery Neff
- Kamila Pawlak
- Lily Pederson
- Autumn Reigngold
- Addison Sarisky
- Kelsey Slade
- Jahzara Ranger
- Lisa Seibert
- Gabby Van Frayen
- Lundyn Vandertoolen
The junior athletes who are participating in the tournament are:
- Paige Alexander
- Camila Betancourt
- Caylee Cain
- Keria Cameron
- Olivia Choi
- Maxine Cometa
- Ella Fine
- Ariana Frechette
- Emerson Goa
- Jordyn Johnson
- Raeya Lincoln
- Julia Nehmer
- Ella Kate Parker
- Amia Pugh-Banks
- Morgan Reihl
- Quinlyn Rollins
- Camryn Shepard
- Kylie Smith
- Madison Snyder
- Sutton Strasser
- Imani White