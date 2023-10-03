Olivia Dunne dazzles in white dress on 21st birthday

Social media sensation Olivia Dunne recently celebrated her 21st birthday, donning a dazzling white dress. On October 1, the birthday girl shared snaps of her look with her fans.

Olivia Dunne began her professional gymnastics journey at the age of 9. She made her elite debut at the 2014 American Classic, finishing 28th in the all-around. Dunne kept pushing her rank by competing in the 2015 WOGA Classic, where she earned a qualifying score of 52.750 and was placed fifth.

Olivia Dunne at 2023 LSU v Auburn meet

She entered Lousiana University in 2022 and joined its gymnastics team. Besides following the sport, Dunne is a keen social media user. She posts several TikTok videos and pictures of herself. The young gymnast got the opportunity to monetize her talent on social media when the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) policy was introduced in 2021.

Due to her gymnastics prowess and breathtaking social media presence, Olivia Dunne began getting sponsorship deals from big brands like Forever 21, American Eagle, Vuori, and many others. In no time, she became the highest-paid college athlete. As of 2022, she is the highest-valued women's college athlete. She recently revealed that she earns nearly $500,000 from a single social media post.

The gymnast has achieved massively at such a young age. She celebrated her 21st birthday and shared pictures of her in a dazzling white dress. The gymnast flaunted her dress in fun poses and also had a black sash around her that said, ‘Birthday Girl’. She captioned the pictures:

"Do your thang 21!🥂"

Olivia Dunne chooses to focus on herself rather than on criticism

Despite her fame and wealth, Olivia Dunne also faces criticism from a certain section of social media users. The 21-year-old is often trolled for her gymnastics skills and pictures. However, none of it could bring Dunne down.

In July, the gymnast appeared in an interview with Elle, where she spoke about dealing with negative comments. She believed that women are often criticized unnecessarily when they are growing successful. Dunne added that she would rather choose to keep doing what she is good at than waste her energy on the negative comments. She explained:

“I don’t want to say ‘F you', but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you’re doing, because your success and love for what you do will outshine any of that,”