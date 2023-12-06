“See, she’s the GOAT to us Packer fans" - Simone Biles receiving GOAT hat during Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs delights fans

Fans were supremely delighted to see Simone Biles receiving the 'GOAT' title during the Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs match on Sunday.

The four-time Olympic gymnast attended the NFL game at Green Bay to support her husband Jonathan Owens and his team. It was during this time that she was the recipient of a special gesture from a Packers fan.

On December 3, the Green Bay Packers achieved their third victory in the ongoing NFL season. They won 27-19 against the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Amongst the many celebrities - like Taylor Swift and Liv Morgan - who were in attendance, Simone Biles was also present. Like always, fans cheered for her. An adorable gesture by a fan made even more delighted.

In an X (formerly known as Twitter) video, Simone Biles was seen receiving a GOAT hat from a Packers fan. The fan himself was carrying a unique 'Frozen Cheese' costume and surprised the gymnast with a hat made in a ‘GOAT' - Greatest of All Time - structure.

The legendary gymnast accepted the gift with a jolly gesture. She also wore it on her head. But that was not it! The fan surprised her even more when he told her:

“We can’t let your husband out of the picture”

Saying this, he handed Biles another hat which was designed as a mini Jonathan Owens. An elated Simone Biles then posed with both hats in the video.

Besides Biles, her fans were extremely happy with the gift she received on the game day. Many celebrated her GOAT status. Take a look:

“See, she’s the goat to us Packer fans"

Another fan wrote:

"Green Bay really was the best place in the NFL for Jonathan + Simone to have ended up in."

Take a look at more such comments:

Simone Biles’s mental health journey

Biles at Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles faced mental health struggles despite being the most decorated Olympic gymnast ever. In 2020, the 26-year-old stunned the world with her brave announcement at the Tokyo Olympics.

After winning four gold medals in 2016, she had set the bar high for herself in 2021. However, the gymnast backed out from performing at the final moment. Biles withdrew her name from a couple of events, citing her mental health as a reason.

She faced ‘twisties’ that made her body freeze while performing. It made her feel disconnected from her body.

In 2021, Biles revealed the reason behind facing such a mental block. She told NBC Olympics:

"[Being the face of the Games] really didn't affect me, it was just what I wanted to accomplish and what I wanted to do, and how everybody was like, 'You're the glue to the team,' and that really stressed me out because I never thought of it that way."

Biles went on a two-year mental health break in 2021. However, she returned stronger, winning six medals at the 2023 World Artistics Gymnastics Championships.